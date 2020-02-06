MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
JANUARY 21, 2020
The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tammy Bramley and Tom Brouillette arrived at 8:47 a.m. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Bramley attended the SIMPCO and Monona County Economic Development meetings. She shared the information presented.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve ROW Contract, easement for BRS-CHBP-CO67(85)—GB-67 (L16 Bridge). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Brouillette, seconded by Bramley, to approve the Permit to Trap Beaver between Brad Poole, Blencoe, Iowa and the McNeill Main Drainage District. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Collison and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Warren Dirksen reported a beaver dam by the north tube on the Maple River Lateral 1 Drainage District. It was moved by Bramley, seconded by Brouillette to direct Chairman Collison to contact someone to have the dam removed. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Brouillette and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 10:05 a.m., the Monona County Board of Supervisors canvassed the vote cast at the Drainage District Trustee Elections held on January 18, 2020.
The Board of Canvassers found the following Drainage District Trustees elected:
KENNEBEC DRAINAGE DISTRICT
Trustee...Joseph Oliver
LITTLE SIOUX INTER-COUNTY DRAINAGE DISTRICT
Trustee, Division I...Tim Hodgson
MCCANDLESS INTER-COUNTY DRAINAGE DISTRICT...
Trustee, Division I...Lyle Ernst
NAGEL DRAINAGE DISTRICT
Trustee ...Mark Shull
NEW FARMERS DRAINAGE DISTRICT
Trustee...Tom Green
SANDHILL-LAKEPORT INTER-COUNTY DRAINAGE DISTRICT
Trustee, Division I...Terry Small
SOLDIER VALLEY DRAINAGE DISTRICT
Trustee, Division I...Vernon Melby
UPPER SOLDIER DRAINAGE DISTRICT
Trustee, Division I...
...No Votes – to be appointed
Ray Holst was present to request funding for FY21 for the Veteran’s Memorial Museum. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Veteran’s Memorial Museum request for FY21 funds. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
The Board of Supervisors along with Dustin Wallis, Engineer and Peggy Rolph, Auditor met with the Crawford County Supervisors: Dave Muhlbauer, Eric Skoog, Cecil Blum, Jeri Vogt and Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman. The meeting was held in Ute, Iowa at the Bailey Bridge on the county line to discuss a future project. Discussion followed with no action taken.
The Board reviewed various County budgets with Auditor Rolph.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of January 14, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: Ayes: Brouillette and Bramley. Abstaining: Collison. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to appoint Patrick Mouw as Ashton Township Clerk. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to move the Supervisor’s meeting from Tuesday February 4th to Monday February 3rd. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Recorder’s Quarterly Report. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of Western Iowa Community Improvement Regional Housing Trust Fund Request for FY21 funds. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of SIMPCO’s request for FY21 funds. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Loess Hills Hospitality Association’s request for FY21 funds. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 3:25 p.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried....
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP2-6-2020
