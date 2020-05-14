The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Present for the re-evaluation of the courthouse hours and staff were Kelly Seward, Recorder; Sandy Bubke, Zoning/Environmental Health Administrator, Tim Peters, Assessor and Tammy Blinde, Treasurer Deputy. Staffing and opening to the public were discussed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to return to full staff at the Courthouse and continued to be closed to the public until further notice. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Brouillette attended the Regional Workforce Development meeting via phone he shared the information presented.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve six month wage increase for Bryan Hinkel he will be going from $18.57 per hour to $19.60 per hour per Union Contract. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 20-15
The Board of Supervisors consents to the recommendation of the County Engineer to hire Kevin Walker to fill a Seasonal Roadside Operator position at a Start rate of $17.00 per hour. Employment will begin upon successful completion of a background check, pre-employment physical and drug screening. Seasonal employment dates will be May through September.
Date: April 28, 2020
Ayes: Mike Collison Tammy Bramley Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman,
Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Supervisor Mike Collison introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Bramley:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 20-16
The Board of Supervisors consents to the recommendation of the County Engineer to hire Shane Sorensen to fill a Seasonal Roadside Operator position at a Start rate of $17.00 per hour. Employment will begin upon successful completion of a background check, pre-employment physical and drug screening. Seasonal employment dates will be May through September.
Date: April 28, 2020
Ayes: Mike Collison Tammy Bramley Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman,
Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to hire Donald Thompson as the Veteran Affairs Director at the rate of $14.65 per hour to start, up to a 2.5% increase after six months and a $1. increase after certification. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley to approve Application for Payment No. 1 in the amount of $1,689.75 from McNeill Main, $2,970.00 from McNeill Lat 7 and $2,812.50 from McNeill Lat 8, for a total of $7,472.25 to LA Carlson for FEMA DR4421 Repairs. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison, Bramley and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley to approve Application for Payment No. 1 in the amount of $7,051.50 from Gray Lat C, $7,497.00 from Gray Lat D, $6,898.50 from Gray Lat E, and $5,186.25 from Gray Lat F, for a total of $26,633.25 to LA Carlson for FEMA DR4421 Repairs. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison, Bramley and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley to approve Application for Payment No. 1 in the amount of $948.10 from Oliver Lake Main, $2,599.87 from Oliver Lake Lat 2, $5,471.50 from Oliver Lake Lat 8, $1,755.28 from Oliver Lake Lat 9 and $3,290.90 from Oliver Lake Lat 9A for a total of $14,065.65 to LA Carlson for FEMA DR4421 Repairs. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison, Bramley and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
Auditor Rolph informed the Board that in-person absentee voting will start on Monday May 5, 2020 and plans to do all curbside voting. The voter will have to call the Auditor’s Office and give the information needed for the staff to process their request. Then a member of the Auditor’s office will take the request form and a ballot out to the vehicle and have the voter vote their ballot. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the COVID-19 – EMA / Burgess Public Health discussion were Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Sandy Bubke, Environmental Health Administrator and via phone Erin Brekke with Burgess Public Health. Erin informed the group that there are no new positive cases in Monona County and that all seven cases have been released or recovered form COVID 19. She also said effective this morning there will be a task force doing the investigations with any positive cases. There are still eight test that are pending results. She said to continue what we are doing with sanitizing your hands, don’t touch you face and keep social distancing. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of April 21 and 23, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to authorize the Southwest Iowa Region Mental Health & Disability Services Board Member’s signature on the 28E agreement at a meeting that will be held on June 1, 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to authorize the Chairman’s signature on the contract with the Siouxland Humane Society. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:00 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP5-14-2020
