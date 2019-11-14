Monona County Board of Adjustment
Public Hearing Notice
A public hearing shall be held by the Monona County Board of Adjustment on November 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Annex Basement Boardroom (old public health office) of the Monona County Courthouse, Onawa, Iowa, concerning the following items:
1. Gary Ellis has filed a Variance Application with the Monona County Zoning office. The variance requested is for the requirement to meet the minimum lot size of a parcel split. According to the Monona County Zoning Regulations, Section 100.17 – Bulk Regulations – the minimum lot size is 2 acres, not including Right of Ways. Gary Ellis is requesting a lot size of approximately 1.78 acres.
See Legal Description listed below.
The Southeast quarter (SE ¼) of Section Six (6), Township Eighty-Four (84) North, Range Forty-Five (45) West of the 5th P.M., Monona County, Iowa.
Any objections to these requests may be made via telephone or by written submission to the Administrator or may be made at the hearing so that the Board of Adjustment may consider these objections in their decision.
Monona County Board of Adjustment
Public Hearing Notice
A public hearing shall be held by the Monona County Board of Adjustment on November 25, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. in the Annex Basement Boardroom (old public health office) of the Monona County Courthouse, Onawa, Iowa, concerning the following item:
1. An Application for Placement of Telecommunications Tower Permit has been submitted by Troy Held, on behalf of Rise Broadband. The request is for placement of the tower on the property of Ken Carlson, 17796 190th Street, Onawa, Iowa. This is a permitted use in the A-1 zoning district.
See Legal Description listed below.
A parcel of land located in the SW ¼ SE ¼ and the SE ¼ SE ¼ of Section 16, Township 84 North, Range 46 West of the 5th P.M., Monona County, Iowa, described as follows:
Commencing at the South ¼ Corner of Section 16-84-46; then North 900 00’ 00” East along the South Line of the SE ¼ of Section 16 a distance of 1242.00 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence North 020 53’ 20” West a distance of 465.00 feet; thence South 900 00’ 00” East a distance of 350.00 feet; thence South 020 53’ 20” East a distance of 105.00 feet; thence North 900 00’ 00” West a distance of 270.00 feet; thence South 020 53’ 20” East a distance of 360.00 feet to the South line of the SE ¼; thence North 900 00’ 00” West along the said South Line a distance of 80.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Tract contains 1.5 acres more or less including the presently established county road right-of-way.
Any objections to these requests may be made via telephone or by written submission to the Administrator or may be made at the hearing so that the Board of Adjustment may consider these objections in their decision.
