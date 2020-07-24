A public hearing shall be held by the Monona County Board of Adjustment on July 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Boardroom of the Monona County Courthouse, Onawa, Iowa.
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Monona County Board of Adjustment public hearing will be held by electronic means, Zoom meetings, with the meeting originating from the Monona County Zoning Administrator in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The public will be allowed into the Monona County Board of Supervisors boardroom at 2:45 p.m. The public may join the Zoom meeting by accessing the following link: https://zoom.us/j/99861667477?pwd=QnYvVW5JQ0pFSGRLMmxmZXNRSGNiUT09, Meeting ID: 99861667477, Password: 8PXHwd.
A Variance Application has been filed by NEW Cooperative, Inc., for a variance to the front yard setback for a new fertilizer building. In the Heavy Industrial Zoning District (M-2), the front yard setback is 100’; the variance request is for a 30’ front setback.
See Legal Description listed below.
The Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SW1/4 NW 1/4) and the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4 NW1/4) of Section Eighteen (18), Township Eighty-two (82) North, Range Forty-Five (45) West of the 5th P.M., Monona County, Iowa. (Also described as Tax Lots Seven (7) and Eight (8), in Section Eighteen (18), Township Eighty-two (82) North, Range Forty-five (45) West of the 5th P.M., Monona County, Iowa).
Any objections to these requests may be made via telephone or by written submission to the Administrator or may be made at the hearing so that the Board of Adjustment may consider these objections in their decision.
