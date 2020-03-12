Monona County Board of Adjustment
Public Hearing Notice
A public hearing shall be held by the Monona County Board of Adjustment on March 23, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Annex Basement Boardroom (old public health office) of the Monona County Courthouse, Onawa, Iowa, concerning the following item:
A Special Use Permit Application has been filed by Hamman Enterprises, Limited, an Iowa Corporation, for a Bed and Breakfast at 30554 Hazel Avenue, Blencoe, Iowa. This is a permitted use in the A-1 zoning district with a Special Use Permit.
See Legal Description listed below.
A parcel of land located in the NW ¼ SE ¼ of Section 17, Township 82 North, Range 45 West of the 5th P.M., Monona County, Iowa described as follows: Commencing at the NW Corner of the SE ¼ of Section 17-82-45, thence S 02o32’35” W 210.00 feet along the West line of said SE ¼ to the point of beginning, thence S 86o27’12” E 248.00 feet, thence S 02o32’35” W 340.00 feet, thence N 86o27’12” W 248.00 feet to a point on the West line of said SE 1/4 , thence N 02o32’35” E 340.00 feet along said line to the point of beginning. Said parcel contains 1.94 acres more or less including the presently established county road right-of-way.
Any objections to these requests may be made via telephone or by written submission to the Administrator or may be made at the hearing so that the Board of Adjustment may consider these objections in their decision.
MP3-12-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.