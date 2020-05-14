OFFICIAL NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION
TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF MONONA COUNTY, IOWA:
Public notice is hereby given to the qualified electors of Monona County, Iowa, that the Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, to NOMINATE certain FEDERAL, STATE, DISTRICT, AND COUNTY OFFICES.
The Sample Ballots published with this notice are a facsimile of the ballots for Ashton-Lincoln-Franklin-Belvidere-Kennebec-Turin Precinct– Rotation #1:1.
Polls will open at 7:00 o’clock A.M. and close at 9:00 o’clock p.m.
Voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before they may receive and cast a ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered or who have changed precincts also may be required to provide proof of residence. Any voter who cannot show ID may have their identity attested to by another registered voter in the precinct who has proper ID or vote a provisional ballot. Starting January 1, 2019, all voters will be required to present an approved form of identification. For additional information about voter identification visit jttps://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or phone (712-433-2191)
PUBLIC TEST FOR VOTING EQUIPMENT
Section 52.35, the Code of Iowa, requires the portable tabulating devices be tested prior to any election for which this equipment will be used. The public test was held at 9:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 27th 2020 at the Monona County Courthouse and continues until completion. Monona County Commissioner of Elections, Peggy A. Rolph.
Sample ballots listing the candidates to be voted upon are published within this notice.
Listed below are OFFICES and CANDIDATES that do not appear on the Sample Ballot:
See Ballot
POLLING PLACES for ELECTION PRECINCTS will be at the following locations:
PRECINCT POLLING PLACE
ASHTON-LINCOLN-BELVIDERE-KENNEBEC-TURIN-Part of FRANKLIN ARBORETUM-318 E. Iowa Ave. Onawa
CENTER-CASTANA-JORDAN ARBORETUM-318 E. Iowa Ave. Onawa
COOPER-MAPLE-MAPLETON MAPLETON CITY OFFICE-513 Main St., Mapleton
FAIRVIEW-GRANT-LAKE-RODNEY-WHITING-WEST FORK WHITING CITY OFFICE-605 Whittier St., Whiting
MOORHEAD-SOLDIER-SOLDIER CITY-SPRING VALLEY-WILLOW MOORHEAD COMMUNITY BLDG.-110 Oak Ave., Moorhead
ONAWA WARD 1 ONAWA COMMUNITY CENTER-320 10th St., Onawa
ONAWA WARD 2-Part of West FRANKLIN ONAWA COMMUNTIY CENTER-320 10th St. Onawa
ONAWA WARD 3 ONAWA COMMUNTIY CENTER-320 10th St., Onawa
ONAWA WARD 4 ONAWA COMMUNTIY CENTER-320 10TH St, Onawa
SHERMAN-SE FRANKLIN-BLENCOE-SIOUX BLENCOE COMMUNITY BLDG.-413 Main St., Blencoe
ST. CLAIR-UTE UTE CITY HALL-130 Main St., Ute
Any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle. For further information, please contact
the county auditor’s office at the telephone or TTY number or E-mail address listed below.
Telephone: 712-433-2191 TTY: 712-433-9500. Email address: mocoaud1@mononacounty.org
PEGGY A. ROLPH, COMMISSIONER OF ELECTIONS IN and FOR MONONA COUNTY, IOWA
MP5-14-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.