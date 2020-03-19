The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Bramley attended the North West Iowa Regional Housing Association (NWIRHA) meeting she shared the information presented.
Supervisor Brouillette attended the Regional Workforce Development meeting he shared the information presented.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the Elected Official/Director’s meeting were: Tim Trepa, Veteran Affairs; Kelly Seward, Recorder; Doug Kuhlmann, Conservation Director; Tim Peters, Assessor; Laura Oliver, Treasurer; Ian McConeghey, Attorney; Dustin Wallis, Engineer; Jeff Pratt, Sheriff and arriving at 9:55 a.m. Patrick Prorok, EMA Director. Absent: Sandy Bubke, Zoning and Environmental Health. Activities were discussed and information was shared.
Per telephone conference with Ivan Droessler, I&S Engineer, and after review, it was moved by Collison, seconded by Brouillette, to place agreements on file for review and for approval by the board of the Drainage Outlet Agreements between the Albright South Drainage District and the Onawa Drainage District; the Oliver Lake Lateral No. 1 Drainage District and the Onawa Drainage District; and the McNeill Drainage District and the Onawa Drainage District. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Brouillette and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve voucher #1 Murphy Heavy Contracting BROS-CO67(84)—8J-67 (210th Street Box Beam Bridge). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Discussion item was about a buffer strip between Huff’s Access and the New Coop Barge project. No action was needed.
CLAIMS APPROVED
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Access Systems Leasing, Copier Lease...924.89
Agriland Fs Inc, Fuel...38,447.14
Allied 100 Llc, Defib Pads...1,654.20
Allied Oil & Supply Inc, Supplies...3,720.60
Andrea Porter, Jacket...16.81
A-Ox Welding Supply Inc., Welding Supplies...102.98
Aramark Uniform Service, Mechanic Uiform...133.72
At & T, Phone Svc...37.39
At&T Mobility, Cell Phone Svc...692.63
Axles And Gears, Parts...491.11
Bill’s Water Condition, Inc., Softner Rent
...61.95
Black Hills Energy, Utilities...1,584.82
Bob Barker Company Inc, Inmate Cothing...342.51
Bomgaars Inc, Supplies...605.24
Bomgaars Inc, Supplies...2,293.44
Bomgaars Inc, Solar Salt...9.38
Bomgaars Inc., Supplies...243.62
Burgess Clinic Whiting, Inmate Services...425.00
Calhoun-Burns & Assoc. Inc., Bridge Inspection...2,612.84
Canon Financial Services Inc, Copier Contract...57.78
Carquest Auto Parts, Parts...101.74
Carroll Police Department, Annual Testing Fee...200.00
Central Iowa Distributing Inc, Supplies...1,211.50
Century Link, Phone Svc...478.54
Chn Garbage Service, Services...193.89
Cj Cooper & Associates Inc., Drug & Alcohol Testing Svc...260.00
Clay County Conservation Board, Ian Workshop...52.00
Cmrs-Fp, Postage Meter...147.45
Cnhi Industrial Capital Productivity Plus, Supplies...480.88
Cornhusker International Truck, Supplies...1,746.78
Counsel, Copier Contract...42.28
Dennis Supply, Supplies...319.56
Dixon Construction Co., Bros-8365(602)--8J-67 #2...72,521.12
Douglas Kuhlmann, Meeting Expenses
...51.29
Dustin Wallis, Gas...2.10
Emergency Medical Products, Medical Supplies...2,580.00
Employee Benefit Systems, Group Health Ins...123,423.93
Environmental Systems Research, Maintenance...400.00
Equipment Blades Inc, Blades...634.40
Family Medicine Clinic Pc, Inmate Services...206.00
Farner-Bocken Company, Inmate Supplements...2,308.39
Fastenal Company, Supplies...456.00
First Bankcard, Meeting Expenses
...818.46
First Bankcard, Expenses...440.39
First Bankcard, Expenses...2,218.02
First Bankcard, Expenses...366.45
Foulk Brothers Plumbing & Htg, Boiler Repairs...680.00
Frannie’s Cafe Llc, Inmate Meals
...1,968.75
Gaap Solutions, Appraisal Svc
...1,254.83
Government Forms & Supplies, Election Envelopes...825.92
Great America Financial Service Corp, Postage Machine...119.00
Hamann Services, Parts...34.36
Harland Technology Services, Managed Svc...617.42
Harrison County Sheriff, Inmate Housing
...450.00
Heartsmart.Com, Aed-Ema ...149.00
Henry Adkins & Sons Inc., Ballot Printing & Testing...2,981.60
Husker Chem Sales, Calcium Chloride...8,926.05
Hydraulic Sales & Service Corp, Parts...72.80
Incontrol Electronics, Supplies...49.99
Inland Truck Parts, Parts...2,222.08
Iowa Dnr Forestry - Fire Program, Fire Refresher Trng...30.00
Iowa Public Health Association, Membership Dues...125.00
Iowa’s Co Conservation System, Ccda 2020 Dues...40.00
Isac, Spring Conference...190.00
Istate Truck Center Inc., Parts...82.29
Jeo Consulting Group Inc, Engineering Svc...25,152.74
Jessen Automotive Llc, Supplies
...696.94
Jim Hawk Truck Trailers Inc., Parts, Supplies...161.72
John Deere Financial, Supplies/Services...1,639.86
Kelly Parsley, Travel Reimb...171.98
Kyle Tank, Gym Membership...60.00
L G Everist Inc, Red Rock...3,448.75
Land O’lakes/Purina Animal, Salt
...11,862.40
Lawson Products Inc, Supplies
...2,050.73
Leaf Capital Funding Llc, Copier Contract...124.43
Loffler, Copier Contract...106.00
Long Lines, Phone Svc...3,119.98
Mac’s Chevrolet-Pontiac Inc, Parts
...115.67
Mail Services, Llc, Postage...239.41
Mapleton Communications, Phone Service...103.56
Mapleton Press Inc., Publications
...979.33
Mapleton Rooter Sewer Service, Services...108.00
Mapleton, City Of, Utilities...1,816.10
Masters Touch, Llc, Assessment Mailing
...1,025.00
Matheson Linweld, Welding Supplies
...262.68
Mcnally Operations Llc, Supplies
...647.79
Menards-Sioux City, Supplies...289.65
Mid American Energy, Utilities
...1,164.83
Mid-American Research Chemical, Janitorial Supplies...773.04
Midwest Auto Repair, Inc, Vehicle Maint
.......................................................97.51
Midwest Honda Suzuki Kubota, Parts
...251.25
Monona County Extension, Pesticide Training...35.00
Monona County Iron, Supplies...28.85
Monona County Recorder, Banking Deposit Slips...109.42
Monona County Secondary Roads, Fuel Reimb...402.92
Monona County Sheriff, Legal Services...166.80
Motion Industries, Parts...279.26
Mrb Enterprises, Llc, Garage Door Repairs...218.00
Msc Industrial Supply Co., Supplies...1,170.50
Murphy Heavy Contracting, Bros-Co67(84)--8J-67...1,309.50
New Coop Inc., Propane...2,871.98
Newman Traffic Signs Inc., Sign Supplies...691.20
Northside Shop Inc., Pipe Replacement...75.40
Office Elements, File Cabinet...1,018.75
Onawa Democrat, Publications...1,235.26
Onawa Sentinel, Publications...717.18
Onawa, City Of, Utilities...5,652.70
O’reilly Automotive Inc., Parts, Filters, Supplies...983.17
Orkin, Pest Control...75.00
Pathology Medical Service, Post Mortem Exam...2,287.90
Peggy Rolph, Meeting Expenses...22.85
Personnel Concepts, Labor Law Posters...80.70
Plm-Private Label Mfg. Corp, Pothole Patch...6,690.00
Postmaster, Stamped Envelopes...1,725.00
Powerplan, Parts, Filters...676.86
Presto-X-Company, Pest Control...213.00
Productivity Plus Account, Parts, Supplies...484.23
Rasmussen Lumber Co, Supplie...647.28
Rees Mack Sales & Services Inc, Parts, Filters...441.99
Road Machinery & Supplies Co, Blades...375.88
Ross Enterprises Inc, Garbage Services...162.27
Rush Family Care Service Inc, Burial Expenses...4,950.00
Ryan Publishing Company, Publications...351.90
Safety X-Treme, Llc, Safety Clothing...4,600.11
Sandy Bubke, Hotel Expenses...199.92
Schildberg Construction Inc., White Rock...26,145.34
Schumacher Elevator Co., Elevator Maint...265.06
Select Parts Inc, Parts...413.95
Shelby County Auditor, Substance Abuse...1,307.21
Sioux City Tarp Inc., Parts...393.67
Siouxland District Health, Water Testing...200.00
Siouxland Hydraulic Inc, Parts, Labor...253.00
Soldier, City Of, Utilities...33.39
Sooland Bobcat, Oil, Filters...194.45
Stangel Pharmacy, Inmate Medical
...97.84
State Hygienic Laboratory, Water Testing
...120.00
Storm Heating & Cooling, Shop Repairs
...521.02
Struble Agronomy, Llc, Weed Eradication...2,948.72
Sundquist Engineering Pc Inc., Bros-Swap-Co67(83)-Se-67...378.00
Thomson Reuters, Library Material
...320.00
Timothy C Peters, Meal Reimb...34.63
Titan Machinery, Parts...31.25
Torco-Remfg, Parts...302.00
Tyler Technologies, Financial Mgmt.
...1,437.50
Us Bank Equipment Finance, Copier Contract...97.00
Ute Ambulance, Emt Training...1,200.00
Ute Fire Department, Hazmat Class Room Rent...100.00
Vaughn Foods, Prisoner Deli...159.57
Verizon Connect Nwf, Inc, Gps Svc
...469.30
Verizon Wireless, Phone Svc...698.95
Vision Care Clinic, Safety Glasses
...106.00
Westendorf Manufacturing Co In, Equipment...4,141.52
Western Iowa Power Coop, Utilities...651.08
Western Iowa Tech, Class Certifications...80.00
Whiting Ambulance Service, Class Completion...2,400.00
Wiatel, Phone Sv...502.15
William J. Wood, Wcd Rent/Utilities
...175.00
Wimactel, Inc., Payphone...61.00
Windstream, Phone Svc...570.21
Wireless World, Supplies...10.00
Woodbury County Sheriff, Legal Svc
...48.00
Worth County Conservation, Hotel Reimb....108.96
Ziegler Inc, Equipment Rental Fema...15,472.77
Grand Total:...446,806.98
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,PPE: 2/8/2020
,,Gross County Share (Match),,Total
,,,Fica,Medicare Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match,W/Co.Share
Assessor,,8,133.29,487.33,113.96,767.78, 9,502.36
Supervisors,3,245.60,189.17,44.24,306.39, 3,785.40
Auditor,,5,089.16,285.32,66.73,480.42, 5,921.63
Treasurer,,6,613.23,384.95,90.03,624.29, 7,712.50
County Attorney ,7,777.04,437.17 102.25,734.16, 9,050.62
Sheriff, 33,600.44,2,011.26 470.37 3,249.09, 39,331.16
Recorder,,3,696.36,206.92,48.40,348.94, 4,300.62
Auto/Treasurer,2,946.03,141.64,33.12,278.11, 3,398.90
Drainage,,3,277.52,188.21,44.02,309.40, 3,819.15
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,374.40, 74.95,17.53,129.74, 1,596.62
Sec. Road 67,715.73,3,967.62 927.92 6,392.35, 79,003.62
Veterans Adm, 719.90, 44.63,10.44, 67.96, 842.93
Custodial,,2,087.70,129.44,30.27,197.08, 2,444.49
Microfilm,,1,397.60, 85.41,19.98,131.93, 1,634.92
Twnshp Trustee/Clk, 285.00, 17.67, 4.17, 0.00, 306.84
Conservation,6,069.69,363.34,84.97,589.62, 7,107.62
Elections,,1,882.32,113.37,26.51,177.69, 2,199.89
Emerg. Mgt.,1,507.36, 91.77,21.46,143.58, 1,764.17
All Totals, 157,418.37,9,220.17,2,156.37,14,928.53 183,723.44
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,PPE: 2/22/2020
,,Gross County Share (Match),,Total
,,,Fica,Medicare Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match,W/Co.Share
Assessor,,8,037.27,483.26 113.01,758.71, 9,392.25
Supervisors,3,245.60,189.17,44.24,306.39, 3,785.40
Auditor,,5,089.17,282.67,66.12,480.42, 5,918.38
Treasurer,,6,613.23,386.97,90.50,624.29, 7,714.99
County Attorney ,7,841.28,446.73 104.48,740.23, 9,132.72
Sheriff, 36,522.09,2,195.74 513.54 3,531.68, 42,763.05
Recorder,,3,696.36,211.15,49.38,348.94, 4,305.83
Auto/Treasurer,2,946.03,148.75,34.79,278.11, 3,407.68
Drainage,,3,277.53,189.68,44.36,309.40, 3,820.97
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,374.40, 74.94,17.53,129.74, 1,596.61
Sec. Road 67,603.22,3,971.93 928.91 6,381.73, 78,885.79
Veterans Adm, 530.54, 32.89, 7.69, 50.08, 621.20
Custodial,,2,087.71,129.44,30.27,197.08, 2,444.50
Microfilm,,1,397.60, 85.41,19.98,131.93, 1,634.92
Dept Of Human Srvc 100.00, 6.20, 1.45, 0.00, 107.65
Twnshp Trustee/Clk, 150.00, 9.30, 2.20, 0.00, 161.50
Conservation,6,198.56,372.82,87.19,601.78, 7,260.35
Elections,,1,882.31,114.85,26.86,177.69, 2,201.71
Emerg. Mgt.,1,507.36, 91.77,21.46,143.58, 1,764.17
All Totals, 160,100.26 9,423.67,2,203.96,15,191.78, 186,919.67
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of February 18, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the liquor license for Onawa KOA. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of a letter from Terry Christensen. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:30 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
MP3-19-2020
