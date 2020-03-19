Mapleton Municipal Utility – Mapleton, Iowa
March 9, 2020
The regular meeting of the Mapleton Municipal Electric board was held March 9, 2020, 12:00 noon at the city hall council chambers. Present were Jim Else, Steve Oberg and Chris Blake. Employees present were Karla Uhl, Teresa Steinhoff, Nate LeFebvre and Lucas Else. Steve Oberg was present by phone.
Motion by Steve Oberg second by Chris Blake to approve the minutes of the previous meeting.
Motion by Steve Oberg, second by Chris Blake to approve payment of bills as presented and also the financial reports. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Steve Oberg, second by Chris Blake to proceed with Ahlers and Cooney regarding gathering information on board establishments. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Chris Blake, second by Steve Oberg to approve the purchase of computers for the office. Ayes: All Motion carried.
Motion by Chris Blake, second by Jim Else to approve $2,000.00 toward purchase of trees. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Meeting adjourned at 12:37 p.m. Next regular meeting will be April 13, 2020.
ATTEST
Karla K. Uhl
Jim Else, Chairman
MP3-19-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.