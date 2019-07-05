The regular meeting of the Mapleton Municipal Electric board was held June 24, 2019, 12:00 noon at the city hall council chambers. Present were Jim Else and Steve Oberg. Employees present were Karla Uhl, Teresa Steinhoff, Nate LeFebvre and Lucas Else. Also present was Mayor Donna Shaw, Lauri Streck and Chris Blake.
Motion by Steve Oberg, second by Jim Else to approve the minutes and payment of bills as presented and also the financial reports. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Mayor had no report.
Motion by Steve Oberg, second by Jim Else to approve matching a donation with the City for the purchase of a slide for the baby pool. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Steve Oberg, second by Jim Else to approve the new rate schedule as presented to take effect August 1, 2019. This motion was rescinded as the new rates should correlate with the installation of load control switches which will not be available until fall. The new rates may not need to be implemented until January 1, 2020.
Motion by Steve Oberg, second by Jim Else to approve the wages presented to be effective July 1, 2019. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Jim Else, second by Steve Oberg, to recommend to the Mayor and City Council the appointment of Chris Blake to fill out Jim Gaukel’s term on the electric board which expires December 21, 2022. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Meeting adjourned.
Next meeting will be July 9, 2019.
ATTEST_____________
Karla K. Uhl
Jim Else, Chairman
MP7-4-19
