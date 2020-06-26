Mapleton Municipal Utility – Mapleton, Iowa June 8, 2020
The regular meeting of the Mapleton Municipal Electric board was held June 8, 2020, 12:00 noon at the city hall council chambers. Present were Jim Else, Steve Oberg and Chris Blake. Employees present were Karla Uhl, Teresa Steinhoff, Nate LeFebvre and Lucas Else and Mayor Brent Streck.
Motion by Steve Oberg second by Chris Blake to approve the minutes of the previous meeting, payment of bills and also financial reports. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Steve Oberg, second by Chris Blake to agree to pay Bryan Schwartzkopf $1,766.74 for damages that occurred during a line hit. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Steve Oberg, second by Chris Blake to approve the wages effective July 1, 2020 as presented using the current cost of living and an additional .25 per hour for Lucas Else due to his completion of the four year journeyman program. Ayes: All. Motion carried. Motion by Steve Oberg, second by Chris Blake to move the additional communications pay to employees into the hourly wage. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Meeting adjourned. Next meeting will be July 7, 2020.
ATTEST
Karla K. Uhl
Jim Else, Chairman
MP6-18-2020
