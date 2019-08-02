The regular meeting of the Mapleton Municipal Electric board was held July 9, 2019, 12:00 noon at the city hall council chambers. Present were Jim Else and Steve Oberg. Employees present were Karla Uhl, Teresa Steinhoff, Nate LeFebvre and Lucas Else. Also present was Mayor Donna Shaw and Chris Blake.
Motion by Steve Oberg, second by Jim Else to approve the minutes and payment of bills as presented and also the financial reports. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Mayor had no report.
Meeting adjourned at 12:12 p.m.
Next meeting will be August 13, 2019.
ATTEST: Karla K. Uhl
Jim Else, Chairman
MP7-18-19
