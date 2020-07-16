The regular meeting of the Mapleton Municipal Electric board was held July 7, 2020, 12:00 noon at the city hall council chambers. Present were Jim Else, Steve Oberg and Chris Blake. Employees present were Karla Uhl, Teresa Steinhoff, Nate LeFebvre and Lucas Else. Also present was Daniel Comes and Peg Gay.
Motion by Chris Blake second by Steve Oberg to approve the minutes of the previous meeting, payment of bills and also financial reports. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Steve Oberg, second by Chris Blake to approve a transfer of $5,000.00 to the library. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Steve Oberg, second by Chris Blake to reimburse Durene Marsh costs associated with a service call to check her air conditioning but was due to the load control switch. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Steve Oberg, second by Chris Blake to approve summer hours of 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Chris Blake, second by Steve Oberg to approve a recommendation to the city council for their approval to appoint Daniel Comes to the electric board to replace Steve Oberg. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Meeting adjourned. Next meeting will be August 11, 2020.
ATTEST Karla K. Uhl Jim Else, Chairman
MP7-16-20
