The regular meeting of the Mapleton Municipal Electric board was held December 10, 2019, 12:00 noon at the city hall council chambers. Present were Jim Else, Steve Oberg and Chris Blake. Employees present were Karla Uhl, Teresa Steinhoff, and Lucas Else. Also present was Mayor Donna Shaw and Brent Streck. Steve Oberg and Jim Else were present by phone.
Motion by Steve Oberg, second by Jim Else to approve the minutes and payment of bills as presented and also the financial reports. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Steve Oberg, second by Jim Else to approve passage and publishing the resolution adopting rates effective January 1, 2020 based on a rate study completed and recommendations being made by JEO Engineering. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Jim Else stated that NIPCO will be distributing patronage the end of the year of approximately $27,000.00.
A special meeting will be set when everyone is available with Dave Radke for him to present the audit report.
Meeting adjourned at 12:30 p.m. Next regular meeting will be January 13, 2020.
ATTEST
Karla K. Uhl
Jim Else, Chairman
MP12-19-19
