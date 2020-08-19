The regular meeting of the Mapleton Municipal Electric board was held August 11, 2020, 12:00 noon at the city hall council chambers. Present were Jim Else, Daniel Comes and Chris Blake. Employees present were Karla Uhl, Teresa Steinhoff, Nate LeFebvre and Lucas Else. Also present was Mayor Streck.
Motion by Chris Blake second by Daniel Comes to approve the minutes of the previous meeting, payment of bills and also financial reports. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Chris Blake, second by Daniel Comes to reimburse Rick Nichols the charge for his service call due to a load control switch that was not working properly. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Chris Blake, second by Jim Else to pay Bryan Schwartzkopf $1,100.00 to replace a dehumidifier, stereo receiver and treadmill damaged by a line hit near his home provided he sign an agreement that this is final payment on any damages. Ayes: Chris Blake, Daniel Comes. Nay: Jim Else. Motion carried.
Meeting adjourned. Next meeting will be September 8, 2020.
ATTEST
Karla K. Uhl
Jim Else, Chairman
MP8-20-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.