Employee Name....Earnings Amount

Adler, Deanna ....22,052.38

Alesch, Jamie ....53,025.45

Ashley, Constance....187.50

Babl, Marcela ....44,388.36

Baird, Darla ....5,192.50

Baldwin, Jody ....46,463.78

Baldwin, Lori ....396.25

Banks, Elaine ....4,244.74

Banta, Tami ....2,859.98

Barnes, Caroline ....17,014.39

Beeson, Gary ....26,403.11

Beeson, Rhonda ....25,065.08

Belson, Cindy ....59,652.21

Benson, Joshua ....21,396.96

Berg, Kody ....47,554.20

Berkenpas, Alden ....3,309.00

Blake, Ashlyn ....401.70

Blake, Christa ....54,037.45

Blake, Shari ....98,100.00

Boettger, Riannon ....6,091.37

Boggs, Michelle ....15,695.03

Boll, Kori ....47,130.04

Bollig, Julie ....62,715.94

Bollig, Kirk ....21,769.77

Boock, Kathie ....1,008.75

Boyle, Kelli ....250.00

Brant, Daniel ....562.50

Brenner, Lenn ....563.50

Breyfogle, Scott ....58,196.88

Bridgeman, Tosha ....5,694.75

Brodersen, Betsy ....11,372.94

Brouillette, Patricia ....375.00

Brown, Brian ....24,679.14

Brown, Casey ....49,675.06

Bruning, Lisa ....7,250.00

Buck, Amy ....60.75

Buck, Harry ....33,397.88

Buschelman, Sarah ....8,064.66

Clark, Kristi ....48,498.52

Cooper, Daniel ....21,604.81

Cox , Ann ....35,385.25

Croghan, Brenda ....47,100.86

Cruz, Justice ....199.50

Davis, Christine ....5,750.00

Davis-Vermeys, Melissa

.....40,282.25

Dirksen, Katherine ....44,499.58

Dixon, Linda ....16,491.32

Dose, Corey ....53,934.26

Dose, Dolores ....21,070.62

Dougherty, Daniel ....118,847.00

Dougherty, Derek ....57,868.20

Drey-Paulsen, Kristi ....45,474.09

Eckert, Brittany ....43,139.58

Else, Crista ....52,531.91

Else, James ....2,062.42

Feddersen, Melanee ....3,457.00

Flammang, Larry ....1,304.40

Flanigan, Tamara ....3,065.01

Gill, Gaige ....53,962.82

Goettsch, Brooke ....128.10

Goettsch, Juliana ....47,246.37

Goslar, ....4,541.25

Goslar, Whitney ....750.00

Gran, Laci ....44,682.13

Groth, Mark ....21,277.04

Hahn, Nancy ....19,286.41

Halbur, Samantha ....49,153.38

Hallowell, Samantha ....51,113.70

Hamann, Martha ....187.50

Hamers, Kathy ....100,377.89

Hamman, Amy ....39,412.50

Handke, Carla ....54.15

Handke, Kimberly ....56,917.23

Hanke, Jesley ....10,436.17

Hansen, Barbara ....21,562.50

Hanson, Mary Jo ....66,948.89

Hanson, Sam ....2,550.99

Hatler, Barbara ....3,065.01

Hayworth, Nancy ....727.63

Hazard, Justin ....3,318.40

Henderson, Alexandria ....11,259.46

Henderson, Heidi ....14,016.95

Hermsen, Brittany ....44,388.12

Herrick, Cynthia ....63,862.73

Herzberg, Carmen ....7,891.86

Higgs, Ruthann ....2,549.85

Hodnefield, Melissa ....7,117.36

Holst, Laura ....49,804.83

Hookham, Amanda ....1,663.98

Hookham, Jonathan ....19,190.34

Hopkins, Frankie ....10,813.99

Howland, Steve ....4,325.83

Ingram, Jane ....22,540.69

Ingram, Kay ....14,304.90

Jepsen, Bonita ....6,017.40

Jessen, Timothy ....3,065.01

Johnston, Julie ....14,795.37

Johnston, Sarah ....261.00

Joy, Hailey ....349.20

Kahl, Justin ....50,199.90

Kalskett, Diane ....500.00

Keiner, Corrine ....892.50

Kerns, Jennifer ....16,464.46

Kerns, Robin ....11,600.05

Ketelsen, Barbara ....125.00

Kirchgatter, Mona ....59,558.05

Kirchgatter, Scott ....73,178.39

Klindt, Jerry ....2,922.01

Klingensmith, Shona ....83,550.00

Koenings, Joshua ....4,355.01

Koithan, Carol ....2,106.00

Kovarna, Dave ....69,248.93

Kovarna, Linda ....21,748.55

Kreymborg, Karri ....11,300.81

Krier, Tiffany ....8,114.75

Kueny, Karen ....11,131.20

Kuhl, David ....60,755.11

Kuhl, Haden ....209.10

Kuhlmann, Andrew ....2,665.63

Lafave, Amanda ....3,469.48

Lally, Rosella ....750.00

Lansink, Sheila ....712.80

Larson, Lynette ....54,396.10

Law, David ....687.50

Lefebvre, Michaela ....34,925.00

Leisinger, Katelyn ....687.50

Lloyd, Darla ....51,516.92

Low, Emily ....47,941.64

Macclure, Ronda ....51,516.92

Mallory, Bethany ....68,355.61

Manchester, Kirk ....49,416.33

Mareau, Calliyah ....1,723.05

Maynard, Rochelle ....82,882.69

Mccall, Taylor ....43,784.04

Mcgrain, Karla ....22,591.65

Mcnamara, Beverly ....666.70

Mcnear, Molly ....1,256.22

Mente, Vickie ....7,912.96

Michael, Aaron ....795.00

Miller, Coni ....2,436.60

Miller, Dennis ....73,750.40

Mondor, Ashley ....2,135.80

Morgan, Kera ....19,155.46

Moser, Lois ....3,437.50

Munsen, Holly ....10,494.25

Neubaum, Brenda ....35,668.77

Newquist-Rickert, Melissa ....11,359.32

Oberg, Steven ....368.78

Oberg-Hanson, Jaime ....1,076.20

Oberreuter, Angela ....57,043.61

Oconnell, John ....21,630.02

Ohlmeier, Mindi ....11,253.32

Ortner, Trude ....63.45

Parr, Kathy ....1,317.97

Paulsen, Robert ....8,143.33

Paulsen, Zack ....2,276.25

Pester, Chase ....1,975.05

Petersen, Molly ....54,448.26

Petersen, Stephanie ....48,331.76

Petersen, Tiffani ....10,948.65

Phillips, Holly ....66,904.00

Pithan, Courtney ....2,438.07

Porter, Charles ....46,710.00

Racobs, Miranda ....180.00

Redenius, Caitlyn ....13,162.41

Redenius, Chelsea ....5,478.90

Redenius, Courtney ....631.80

Redenius, Susan ....138.90

Reimert, Joanne ....6,182.15

Rife, Jessica ....1,314.75

Riffle, Paul ....6,625.00

Ross, Sally Jo ....474.90

Sadler, Jill ....54.00

Sass, Angela ....48,510.16

Schaffer, Steven ....50,351.91

Scheer, Constance ....13,885.03

Schiltz, Kathy ....14,557.09

Schlotman, Melody ....316.05

Schmidt, Sarah ....50,949.51

Scholl, Jordan ....62,147.58

Scholl, Kathy ....60,474.95

Schram, Paula ....53,184.49

Schumacher, Helen ....3,659.55

Schwartzkopf, Bryan ....2,875.00

Schwartzkopf, Colleen ....1,625.00

Scott, Kolby ....112.50

Sexton, Kendra ....3,054.99

Sharp, Maureen ....1,502.00

Simmons, Kevin ....14,633.52

Smeltzer, Brian ....50,958.36

Smizer, Alanna ....248.40

Sorensen, Erick ....1,875.00

Steinhoff, Whitney ....10,713.49

Stoll, John ....23,472.73

Stoll, Lana ....24,185.90

Swanson, Jill ....74,824.82

Thelander, Jeff ....140,000.00

Thies, Lisa ....13,802.52

Tirevold, Andrew ....6,130.01

Tirevold, Lea ....1,581.75

Uhl, Amber ....50,709.91

Uhl, Benita ....1,794.00

Umbach, Lincoln ....11,026.37

Walsh, Joseph ....33,057.80

Weber, Dennis ....21,501.01

Wessling, Sue ....1,637.85

Whiteing, Marie ....7,027.00

Whiteing, Merlin ....11,683.57

Wilson, Debra ....17,100.22

Wimmer, Jon ....51,548.66

Wimmer, Nicole ....44,072.76

Winters, Mystique ....2,750.63

Wolfe, Beau ....1,687.50

Wolfe, Brenda ....23,557.01

Yockey, Sherrie ....1,863.80

Zimmerman, Christy ....1,815.00

Total....5,001,473.10

MP7-30-2020

