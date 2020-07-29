Employee Name....Earnings Amount
Adler, Deanna ....22,052.38
Alesch, Jamie ....53,025.45
Ashley, Constance....187.50
Babl, Marcela ....44,388.36
Baird, Darla ....5,192.50
Baldwin, Jody ....46,463.78
Baldwin, Lori ....396.25
Banks, Elaine ....4,244.74
Banta, Tami ....2,859.98
Barnes, Caroline ....17,014.39
Beeson, Gary ....26,403.11
Beeson, Rhonda ....25,065.08
Belson, Cindy ....59,652.21
Benson, Joshua ....21,396.96
Berg, Kody ....47,554.20
Berkenpas, Alden ....3,309.00
Blake, Ashlyn ....401.70
Blake, Christa ....54,037.45
Blake, Shari ....98,100.00
Boettger, Riannon ....6,091.37
Boggs, Michelle ....15,695.03
Boll, Kori ....47,130.04
Bollig, Julie ....62,715.94
Bollig, Kirk ....21,769.77
Boock, Kathie ....1,008.75
Boyle, Kelli ....250.00
Brant, Daniel ....562.50
Brenner, Lenn ....563.50
Breyfogle, Scott ....58,196.88
Bridgeman, Tosha ....5,694.75
Brodersen, Betsy ....11,372.94
Brouillette, Patricia ....375.00
Brown, Brian ....24,679.14
Brown, Casey ....49,675.06
Bruning, Lisa ....7,250.00
Buck, Amy ....60.75
Buck, Harry ....33,397.88
Buschelman, Sarah ....8,064.66
Clark, Kristi ....48,498.52
Cooper, Daniel ....21,604.81
Cox , Ann ....35,385.25
Croghan, Brenda ....47,100.86
Cruz, Justice ....199.50
Davis, Christine ....5,750.00
Davis-Vermeys, Melissa
.....40,282.25
Dirksen, Katherine ....44,499.58
Dixon, Linda ....16,491.32
Dose, Corey ....53,934.26
Dose, Dolores ....21,070.62
Dougherty, Daniel ....118,847.00
Dougherty, Derek ....57,868.20
Drey-Paulsen, Kristi ....45,474.09
Eckert, Brittany ....43,139.58
Else, Crista ....52,531.91
Else, James ....2,062.42
Feddersen, Melanee ....3,457.00
Flammang, Larry ....1,304.40
Flanigan, Tamara ....3,065.01
Gill, Gaige ....53,962.82
Goettsch, Brooke ....128.10
Goettsch, Juliana ....47,246.37
Goslar, ....4,541.25
Goslar, Whitney ....750.00
Gran, Laci ....44,682.13
Groth, Mark ....21,277.04
Hahn, Nancy ....19,286.41
Halbur, Samantha ....49,153.38
Hallowell, Samantha ....51,113.70
Hamann, Martha ....187.50
Hamers, Kathy ....100,377.89
Hamman, Amy ....39,412.50
Handke, Carla ....54.15
Handke, Kimberly ....56,917.23
Hanke, Jesley ....10,436.17
Hansen, Barbara ....21,562.50
Hanson, Mary Jo ....66,948.89
Hanson, Sam ....2,550.99
Hatler, Barbara ....3,065.01
Hayworth, Nancy ....727.63
Hazard, Justin ....3,318.40
Henderson, Alexandria ....11,259.46
Henderson, Heidi ....14,016.95
Hermsen, Brittany ....44,388.12
Herrick, Cynthia ....63,862.73
Herzberg, Carmen ....7,891.86
Higgs, Ruthann ....2,549.85
Hodnefield, Melissa ....7,117.36
Holst, Laura ....49,804.83
Hookham, Amanda ....1,663.98
Hookham, Jonathan ....19,190.34
Hopkins, Frankie ....10,813.99
Howland, Steve ....4,325.83
Ingram, Jane ....22,540.69
Ingram, Kay ....14,304.90
Jepsen, Bonita ....6,017.40
Jessen, Timothy ....3,065.01
Johnston, Julie ....14,795.37
Johnston, Sarah ....261.00
Joy, Hailey ....349.20
Kahl, Justin ....50,199.90
Kalskett, Diane ....500.00
Keiner, Corrine ....892.50
Kerns, Jennifer ....16,464.46
Kerns, Robin ....11,600.05
Ketelsen, Barbara ....125.00
Kirchgatter, Mona ....59,558.05
Kirchgatter, Scott ....73,178.39
Klindt, Jerry ....2,922.01
Klingensmith, Shona ....83,550.00
Koenings, Joshua ....4,355.01
Koithan, Carol ....2,106.00
Kovarna, Dave ....69,248.93
Kovarna, Linda ....21,748.55
Kreymborg, Karri ....11,300.81
Krier, Tiffany ....8,114.75
Kueny, Karen ....11,131.20
Kuhl, David ....60,755.11
Kuhl, Haden ....209.10
Kuhlmann, Andrew ....2,665.63
Lafave, Amanda ....3,469.48
Lally, Rosella ....750.00
Lansink, Sheila ....712.80
Larson, Lynette ....54,396.10
Law, David ....687.50
Lefebvre, Michaela ....34,925.00
Leisinger, Katelyn ....687.50
Lloyd, Darla ....51,516.92
Low, Emily ....47,941.64
Macclure, Ronda ....51,516.92
Mallory, Bethany ....68,355.61
Manchester, Kirk ....49,416.33
Mareau, Calliyah ....1,723.05
Maynard, Rochelle ....82,882.69
Mccall, Taylor ....43,784.04
Mcgrain, Karla ....22,591.65
Mcnamara, Beverly ....666.70
Mcnear, Molly ....1,256.22
Mente, Vickie ....7,912.96
Michael, Aaron ....795.00
Miller, Coni ....2,436.60
Miller, Dennis ....73,750.40
Mondor, Ashley ....2,135.80
Morgan, Kera ....19,155.46
Moser, Lois ....3,437.50
Munsen, Holly ....10,494.25
Neubaum, Brenda ....35,668.77
Newquist-Rickert, Melissa ....11,359.32
Oberg, Steven ....368.78
Oberg-Hanson, Jaime ....1,076.20
Oberreuter, Angela ....57,043.61
Oconnell, John ....21,630.02
Ohlmeier, Mindi ....11,253.32
Ortner, Trude ....63.45
Parr, Kathy ....1,317.97
Paulsen, Robert ....8,143.33
Paulsen, Zack ....2,276.25
Pester, Chase ....1,975.05
Petersen, Molly ....54,448.26
Petersen, Stephanie ....48,331.76
Petersen, Tiffani ....10,948.65
Phillips, Holly ....66,904.00
Pithan, Courtney ....2,438.07
Porter, Charles ....46,710.00
Racobs, Miranda ....180.00
Redenius, Caitlyn ....13,162.41
Redenius, Chelsea ....5,478.90
Redenius, Courtney ....631.80
Redenius, Susan ....138.90
Reimert, Joanne ....6,182.15
Rife, Jessica ....1,314.75
Riffle, Paul ....6,625.00
Ross, Sally Jo ....474.90
Sadler, Jill ....54.00
Sass, Angela ....48,510.16
Schaffer, Steven ....50,351.91
Scheer, Constance ....13,885.03
Schiltz, Kathy ....14,557.09
Schlotman, Melody ....316.05
Schmidt, Sarah ....50,949.51
Scholl, Jordan ....62,147.58
Scholl, Kathy ....60,474.95
Schram, Paula ....53,184.49
Schumacher, Helen ....3,659.55
Schwartzkopf, Bryan ....2,875.00
Schwartzkopf, Colleen ....1,625.00
Scott, Kolby ....112.50
Sexton, Kendra ....3,054.99
Sharp, Maureen ....1,502.00
Simmons, Kevin ....14,633.52
Smeltzer, Brian ....50,958.36
Smizer, Alanna ....248.40
Sorensen, Erick ....1,875.00
Steinhoff, Whitney ....10,713.49
Stoll, John ....23,472.73
Stoll, Lana ....24,185.90
Swanson, Jill ....74,824.82
Thelander, Jeff ....140,000.00
Thies, Lisa ....13,802.52
Tirevold, Andrew ....6,130.01
Tirevold, Lea ....1,581.75
Uhl, Amber ....50,709.91
Uhl, Benita ....1,794.00
Umbach, Lincoln ....11,026.37
Walsh, Joseph ....33,057.80
Weber, Dennis ....21,501.01
Wessling, Sue ....1,637.85
Whiteing, Marie ....7,027.00
Whiteing, Merlin ....11,683.57
Wilson, Debra ....17,100.22
Wimmer, Jon ....51,548.66
Wimmer, Nicole ....44,072.76
Winters, Mystique ....2,750.63
Wolfe, Beau ....1,687.50
Wolfe, Brenda ....23,557.01
Yockey, Sherrie ....1,863.80
Zimmerman, Christy ....1,815.00
Total....5,001,473.10
MP7-30-2020
