CHARTER OAK-UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD OF DIRECTORS
REGULAR MEETING
AUGUST 19, 2019
The Board of Directors of the Charter Oak-Ute School met on the above date in the Charter Oak Center with Directors Magill, Weed, Schultz, Goslar, Superintendent Eggeling and Secretary Carstens present. Director Ewoldt was absent. Also present was Ashton Abbe-Seieroe and Patty Staley.
Vice President Weed called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Schultz to approve the agenda. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Magill to approve the consent items. Ayes all. Motion carried.
• Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting on June 24, 2019
• Approval of the Minutes of the Special Meeting on July 12, 2019
• Fundraising Approvals
• All Financial Reports
• Invoices for Payment
Superintendent Eggeling discussed enrollment, ESSA, site visit, computers, heating for bus barn, fuel, audit report, staffing issues, energy efficiency company and informed the board that the PTO purchased new playground toys/equipment for preschool and painted games for all students
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the consortium agreement with Children’s Square and Heartland Family Services. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Schultz to accept the $1,650 Community Grant money and to remove Rollie Wiebers as authorized signee and replace him with Adam Eggeling as the authorized signee. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Goslar, seconded b y Magill to approve the School Improvement Committee. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the classified handbook as presented. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Goslar, seconded by Magill to approve Lisa Steffen as the School Nurse as needed. Ayes all. Motion carried.
There being no further business it was moved by Schultz, seconded by Magill to adjourn the meeting at 6:15 p.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Secretary Carstens
MP8-29-19
-------
Charter Oak-Ute Csd
August 2019 Board Bills
Vendor Name, Description...Amount
Fund: 10 Operating Fund
Access Elevator, Inc, Service...397.00
Advanced Systems, Inc, Service...346.80
Advanced Systems, Inc, Service...527.42
Vendor Total:...874.22
Alert Solutions, Inc., Service...515.00
Ampride Truck Plaza, Service...264.33
Ampride Truck Plaza, Gas...191.37
Vendor Total:...455.70
Anderson Chiropractic Office, Service...75.00
Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Supplies...886.65
Benchmark Education Company, Resource System Reading...429.00
Blick Art Materials, Supplies...105.69
Blick Art Materials, Supplies...287.30
Vendor Total:...392.99
Bohlmann & Sons Sanitation, Llc, Service...336.25
Bohlmann & Sons Sanitation, Llc, Service...336.25
Vendor Total:...672.50
Boyer Valley Comm. School, Special Ed...26,611.20
City Of Charter Oak, Service...134.28
City Of Charter Oak, Service...75.50
Vendor Total:...209.78
Decker Equipment, Supplies...293.31
Decker Equipment, Supplies...178.48
Vendor Total:...471.79
Denison Auto Parts And Machine, Transportation...322.92
Denison Community School, Special Ed Invoices...18,518.40
Denison Do It Best Hardware, Supplies...669.96
Denison Do It Best Hardware, Supplies...468.01
Vendor Total:...1,137.97
Department Of Education -Trans, Service...40.00
Eggeling, Adam, Essa Reimb...91.98
Erate Complete, Llc, Erate Fee...2,500.00
Eric Armin Inc, Supplies...541.84
Feld Fire, Service...424.98
Feld Fire, Service...866.84
Feld Fire, Service......593.00
Vendor Total:...1,884.82
Flinn Scientific Inc., Supplies...292.81
Frontier, Phone...341.69
Frontier, Phone...166.00
Vendor Total:...507.69
Gf Agriproducts, Llc, Supplies...317.59
Ia Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance...212.74
Ia Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance...481.16
Vendor Total:...693.90
Impact 7G, Service...450.00
Iowa Communications Network, Service...285.54
Iowa Communications Network, Service...264.38
Iowa Communications Network, Service...285.54
Iowa Communications Network, Service...176.25
Vendor Total:...1,011.71
Iowa Department Of Administrative Services, Tsa Annual Admin Fee...550.00
Iowa Prison Industries, Supplies...33.35
Iowa School Finance Information Services, Gasb 75 Bill...1,000.00
Jepsen Repair Llc, Service...187.00
Jepsen Repair Llc, Service...1,706.56
Vendor Total:...1,893.56
Kropf, Karrie, Non Public Transportation...235.13
Lakeshore Learning Materials, Supplies...1,062.22
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community Schools, Special Ed Invoice...94,976.80
Mapleton Press, Service...150.66
Mapleton Press, Service...7.50
Vendor Total:...158.16
Marco Inc., Service...416.41
Marco Inc., Service...273.19
Vendor Total:...689.60
Mcgraw-Hill School Education Holdings,Llc, Math Books...490.93
Midamerican Energy Company, Service...1,750.19
Midamerican Energy Company, Service...41.64
Midamerican Energy Company, Service...1,607.71
Vendor Total:...3,399.54
Nasco, Supplies...796.11
Nasco, Supplies...25.94
Nasco, Supplies...523.73
Vendor Total:...1,345.78
New Cooperative Inc, Service...438.70
Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C., Audit...2,960.00
Northwest Aea, Service...145.00
O’halloran Interantional-Carroll, Bus Repair...123.10
Open Up Resources, Math Books...1,666.00
Otc Brands, Inc, Supplies...1,158.31
Paper Coproration, Supplies...1,514.10
Popplers Music Inc., Supplies...101.45
Quill Corporation, Supplies...1,142.91
Quill Corporation, Supplies...77.80
Quill Corporation, Supplies...264.31
Vendor Total:...1,485.02
Rasmussen Mechanical Services Inc, Service...1,300.87
Really Good Stuff, Llc, Supplies...2,354.09
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Service...65.00
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Service...65.00
Vendor Total:...130.00
School Administrators Of Ia, Membership...800.00
School Specialty Inc., Supplies...425.88
School Specialty Inc., Supplies...191.35
School Specialty Inc., Supplies...653.56
Vendor Total:...1,270.79
Secretary Of State, Renewal Notary...30.00
Sourcewell Technology, Supplies...1,330.00
Storm Lake Csd, Special Ed Invoice...20,960.85
Teacher Direct, Supplies...1,401.82
Teacher Direct, Supplies...902.32
Vendor Total...2,304.14
Teaching Strategies,Inc, Supplies...261.25
Triarco, Supplies...109.70
Triarco, Supplies...794.27
Vendor Total:...903.97
U.S. Toy Co, Supplies...63.93
United Art And Education, Supplies...283.12
United States Post Office, Postage/Newsletter...336.33
Venture Six, Inc, Supplies Preschool...59.77
Verizon Wireless, Service...272.81
Verizon Wireless, Service...287.09
Vendor Total:...559.90
Wal-Mart, Supplies...426.70
West Monona H/S, Reimb For Open Enroll...6,664.00
Western Iowa Tech, Bus Training...270.00
Western Iowa Tech, Service...100.00
Vendor Total:...370.00
Fund Total:...216,138.92
Fund: 21 Student Activity Fund
Schmitt Music Company, Music...769.34
Scholastic Book Fairs Inc, Service...902.14
United Bank/Adam Eggeling, Student Council Concession Stand Money ...100.00
Fund Total:...1,771.48
Fund: 22 Management Fund
Hoffman Agency, The, Insurance...70,874.00
Ia Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance...1,364.97
Ia Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance...1,364.97
Vendor Total:...2,729.94
Su Insurance Company, Equpment Repair Insurance...6,921.25
Fund Total:...80,525.19
Fund: 33 Capital Projects Fund
Castillo, Carlos, Service...671.50
Community Bank, New Addition Payment...94,475.00
Gill Hardscapes & Construction Llc, Service...27,823.75
Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Usa Llc, Service...53,059.00
Rick’s Computers, L.C., Computers...7,222.00
Fund Total:...183,251.25
Fund: 36 Physical Plant & Equipment
Advanced Systems, Inc., Service...805.50
Advanced Systems, Inc., Service...805.50
Vendor Total:...1,611.00
Central U.S. Coatings Inc., Service...14,855.00
Gill Hardscapes & Construction Llc, Service...18,485.00
Hoglund Bus Co., Inc, New Bus
...83,500.00
Hoglund Bus Co., Inc, Leased Bus Bought...56,000.00
Vendor Total:...139,500.00
Jamf Software, Service...1,719.00
K-Log Inc, Tables...2,554.58
K-Log Inc, Supplies...1,531.92
Vendor Total:...4,086.50
Meseck Electric, Llc, Service...3,407.46
Ortner, Gary, Service...1,814.00
School Specialty Inc., Supplies...608.92
Stinn Backhoe And Plumbing Services, Inc, Service...3,097.66
Fund Total:...189,184.54
Fund: 61 School Nutrition Fund
Dean Foods North Central. Llc, Food...331.47
Dean Foods North Central. Llc, Food...114.84
Vendor Total:...446.31
Earthgrains Baking Companies, Inc, Food...36.30
Earthgrains Baking Companies, Inc, Food...82.15
Vendor Total:...118.45
Fareway Stores Inc, Food...138.20
Hy-Vee, Supplies...97.28
Martin Bros, Food...2,452.53
Fund Total:...3,252.77
Total...674,124.15
MP8-29-19
