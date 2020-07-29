The Board of Directors of the Charter Oak-Ute Community School met on the above date in the Charter Oak-Ute Center with Directors Weed, Schultz, Magill (by phone), McAndrews (by phone), Superintendent Eggeling and Secretary Carstens were present. Director Goslar arrived at 8:08 a.m.
President Weed called the meeting to order at 8:00 a.m.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Magill to approve the agenda as presented. Ayes all. Motion carried.
The board discussed the return to learn plan.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Schultz to approve the removal of the 3 year old preschool program for the 2020-2021 school year. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to waive the first reading and consider this the second reading and to approve the 409.1, 409.2, 409.2 E1, 409.2 E2, 409.3 E1, 409.3 E2, 409.3 R1, 409.3 R2, 414, 501.9, 501.9E, 601.2, 604.11. 907 and 907R1. Ayes all. Motion carried.
There being no further business it was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to adjourn the meeting at 9:28 a.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Secretary Carstens
MP7-30-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.