City of Ute Special Meeting
September 16, 2019, 8:00 a.m.
The City Council of Ute, Iowa, met in special, open session on September 16, 2019, at City Hall. Mayor Richard Hageman called the meeting to order at 8:00 a.m. Council members present: Becky Miller, Sue Kelm, and Mark Bretthauer. Absent: Matt Leitz and Buddy Leisinger. Also present: Joe Surdan.
Motion by Bretthauer/Miller to approve the agenda. All Ayes. MC
Mayor Hageman opened the public hearing regarding the City’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application. Joe Surdan with SIMPCO discussed the water system project and discussed application for CDBG grant. No public was present and no oral or written objections were received in the clerk’s office. Mayor closed the public hearing at 8:06 a.m.
Motion by Bretthauer/Kelm approving Resolution 2019-17 – Community Development Block Grant. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion by Miller/Kelm approving Resolution 2019-16 - Approving Annual Street Finance Report 2018-2019. All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion by Bretthauer/Miller to adjourn the meeting. All Ayes. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:07 a.m.
Leah Schwery, City Clerk
MP9-26-19
City of Ute
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO ZONING ORDINANCE.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a public hearing will be held at 7:00pm, on October 7, 2019, in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, at 130 E Main Street, Ute Iowa before the City Council on whether or not to amend the City’s Zoning Ordinance, proposing the following change:
Amending Section 5.D ACCESSORY BUILDING by permitting an accessory building which is not part of the main building to reach a maximum height of 16.5 feet in height rather than 15 feet in height.
All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and be heard on the aforementioned proposed amendment to the Ute Code of Ordinances.
MP9-26-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.