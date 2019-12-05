City of Ute Special Meeting November 18, 2019, 7:00 p.m.
The City Council of Ute, Iowa, met in special, open session on Monday, November 18, 2019, at City Hall to interview applicants for the part-time position. Mayor Richard Hageman called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Council members present: Becky Miller, Sue Kelm, Matt Leitz, and Mark Bretthauer. Absent: Buddy Leisinger.
Motion by Bretthauer/Kelm to approve the agenda. All Ayes. MC
Council interviewed Staci Watson, Carla Teut, Rachael Kiepe, Stephanie Davidson, Deon Christman, Joan Trimpe, Megan Peitsch and Lindsey Barnett. Motion by Miller/Leitz to reschedule interviews for two applicants that were unable to attend and set special meeting to interview and make a hiring decision for Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 7pm, at City Hall. All Ayes. MC
Motion by Leitz/Bretthauer to adjourn the meeting. All Ayes. Motion carried. The meeting was adjourned at 8:23pm.
Leah Schwery, City Clerk
MP11-28-19
City of Ute Special Meeting November 21, 2019, 7:00 p.m.
The City Council of Ute, Iowa, met in special, open session on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at City Hall to interview applicants and make a hiring decision for the part-time position. Mayor Richard Hageman called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Council members present: Becky Miller, Sue Kelm, Matt Leitz, and Mark Bretthauer. Absent: Buddy Leisinger. Also present: Melissa Curtis.
Motion by Bretthauer/Miller to approve the agenda. All Ayes. MC
Council interviewed Melissa Curtis and discussed interviews conducted on Monday, November 18, 2019. Motion by Leitz/Miller to hire Megan Peitsch part-time at $10.00/hr for 5-10 hours per week, with a flexible schedule. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion by Bretthauer/Kelm to adjourn the meeting. All Ayes. Motion carried. The meeting was adjourned at 7:24pm.
Leah Schwery, City Clerk
MP11-28-19
