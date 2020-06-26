City of Ute SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING Monday, June 15, 2020 – City Hall 7:00 p.m.
The Ute City Council met with Mayor Richard Hageman in special, open session on June 15, 2020. The meeting was held via conference call due to COVID-19 Crisis. Instructions for the public to attend were posted in the agenda more than 24 hours prior to the meeting. Council members present on the call: Becky Miller, Ryan Pithan, Matt Leitz, Sue Kelm, and Jimmy Carlson.
Motion by Carlson/Miller to approve the agenda. All Ayes. MC
7:00pm - Mayor Hageman opened the public hearing on Amending the FY20 Budget. No members of the public were present on the call. No verbal or written objections were received by the clerk.
7:00pm – Mayor Hageman opened the public hearing on an application to the USDA RD for financial assistance for a tractor, lawnmower and utv. No members of the public were present on the call. No verbal or written objections were received by the clerk.
7:05pm – Mayor Hageman closed the public hearings.
Motion by Pithan/Kelm to approve Resolution 2020-14 – A RESOLUTION AMENDING THE CURRENT BUDGET FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2020. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion by Miller/Pithan to approve Resolution 2020-15 – A RESOLUTION AGREEING TO APPLY FOR FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE WITH THE USDA RD TO FINANCE A TRACTOR, LAWNMOWER, AND UTV. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Pandemic Policy and Procedures were discussed.
Motion by Kelm/Leitz to approve Ambulance Bills for April 2020. All Ayes. MC
Motion by Miller/Kelm to aprove Ambulance Bills for May 2020. All Ayes. MC
Motion by Miller Kelm to approve website hosting contract at $12 per month for 36 months. All Ayes. MC
Conex boxes were discussed. Clerk to schedule a meeting with Zoning Board to get recommendations.
Next regular meeting set for Monday, July 13, 2020 at City Hall, 7:00pm.
Motion by Kelm/Leitz to adjourn the meeting. All Ayes. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:43 pm.
Leah Schwery, City Clerk
MP6-25-2020
