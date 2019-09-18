City of Ute REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING Monday, September 9, 2019 – City Hall 7:00 p.m.
The Ute City Council met with Mayor Richard Hageman in regular, open session on September 9, 2019. Council members present: Becky Miller, Mark Bretthauer, Matt Leitz, Sue Kelm, and Buddy Leisinger. Also present: Lynne Smith, Briar Buscho and Lonnie Carlson.
Motion by Bretthauer/Kelm to approve the agenda. All Ayes. MC
Lynne Smith, Project Recovery Iowa, discussed crisis counseling services available to anyone in the community that was...affected in the March flood disaster.
Dog barking complaint and grain route traffic complaint were discussed.
Building permits approved: Gary Goslar-replace and extend driveway.
Lonnie discussed used commercial playground equipment that was advertised on social media for $10,000.00. The cost to purchase new similar equipment was estimated at $40.000. Motion by Leitz/Miller to purchase used playground equipment up to $10,000. All Ayes. MC
Motion by Bretthauer/Leitz to purchase a leaf blower. All Ayes. MC
Resolution 2019-16 APPROVING ANNUAL STREET FINANCE REPORT 2018-2019, tabled for error correction.......
Motion by Leitz/Bretthauer to approve State Historical Society of Iowa Mobile Museum Exhibit parking on Main Street
Motion by Bretthauer/Leitz to approve 141 Memorial Signage Request for first bridge east of town near Monona/Crawford County Line. All Ayes. MC
Motion by Miller/Kelm to approve Certificate of Approval for the Transfer of Siouxland Regional Housing Authority to Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority. All Ayes. MC
Motion by Leitz/Bretthauer to approve the Consent Agenda:
A. Approving Minutes for August 5, 2019.
B. Approving Bills for August 2019
C. Approving Sparetime’s Renewal of Class C Liquor License with Sunday Sales.
All Ayes. MC
Next regular meeting set for Monday October 7, 2019, 7:00pm, at City Hall.
Monona County Treasurer, Laura Oliver, will be collecting property taxes at City Hall, Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 8:30am-10:30am.
Motion by Leitz/Bretthauer to adjourn the meeting. All Ayes. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:52pm.
Leah Schwery, City Clerk
MP9-19-19
City of Ute
August 2019 Claims
Acco, Chemicals...$297.80
August Enterprises Llc, Asbestos Removal...$2,995.00
Ute Senior Citizens, Monthly Donation...$140.00
Wellmark, Health Insurance...$1,242.51
Mapleton Press, Publication Fees...$97.78
Karen Soukup, Library Books...$92.04
Ipers, Ipers-Regula...$1,146.66
Eftps, Fed/Fica Taxes...$1,782.79
State W/H, State Taxes...$321.00
Windstream, Phone/Inet...$390.06
Mangold Environmental, Water Tests...$330.00
BC’s Ampride Truck Plaza, Fuel...$432.18
New Cooperative Inc, Diesel Fuel, Chemicals...$1,075.14
Windstream Water, Phone/Inet Water Plant...$132.98
Midamerican Energy, Electric...$1,807.30
Bomgaars, Supplies...$227.41
Chn, Garbage Pick Up...$1,990.96
Wipco, Sewer Electric...$35.00
Utility Equipment Co., Supplies...$537.23
Ute Tire & Automotive, Vehicle Maintenance...$107.62
Quill, Supplies...$775.76
Team Lab, Sewer Supplies...$817.00
Dunlap Plumbing Heating, Water Heater Repairs...$93.75
Alex Air Apparatus Inc, Fire Equipment...$210.50
Goslar Construction, Trucking-Rock...$2,732.24
Stinn Backhoe & Plumbing, Shelter House Water Lines...$2,202.17
Iowa Department Of Natura, Npdes Permit Annual Fee ...$210.00
Municipal Management Corp, Leak Detection...$100.00
Midwest Construction, Cement For Shelter House...$8,225.00
MP Construction, Replace Manholes...$3,063.81
Hallett Materials, Gravel...$4,488.77
St Paul’s Lcw, Park Deposit Refund...$20.00
Payroll Checks, Total Payroll Checks...$5,839.59
Claims Total...$43,960.05
General Fund...$27,107.18
Road Use Tax Fund...$5,226.95
Employee Benefits Fund...$621.25
Water Fund...$4,643.32
Sewer Fund...$6,361.35
...$43,960.05
MP9-19-19
