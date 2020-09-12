City of Ute REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING Tuesday, September 1, 2020 – City Hall 7:00 p.m.
The Ute City Council met with Mayor Richard Hageman in regular, open session on September 1, 2020. Council members present: Ryan Pithan, Matt Leitz, Jimmy Carlson, Becky Miller. Absent: Sue Kelm. Also present: Lonnie Carlson.
Motion by Carlson/Pithan to approve the agenda. All Ayes. MC
Building Permits Approved: Kenny Amunson- deck; St Paul’s Lutheran Church (parsonage) -pad.
Lonnie discussed having three trees that were planted at the water plant a few years ago moved to the park and taking down the old bathrooms.
Demolition of 116 E. Main Street was discussed. Lonnie stated that there were requests to have the non-working ac unit and metal awning that were going to be demolished and asked if the interested parties could have the items. Council agreed as long as the items were removed within 1 week.
Motion by Pithan/Carlson to approve the Consent Agenda:
a. Approve Minutes for August 3, 2020 Regular Meeting
b. Approve August 2020 Bills
c. Approve Liquor License Renewals: Ada J’s
All ayes. Motion carried.
Motion by Pithan/Miller to approve Resolution 2020-20- STREET FINANCE REPORT 2020. All ayes. Motion carried.
Clerk presented information from Northwest Iowa Regional Housing’s Annual Report.
Next regular meeting set for Monday, October 5, 2020, 7:00pm at City Hall.
Motion by Leitz/Carlson to adjourn. All ayes. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:18pm.
Leah Schwery, City Clerk
MP9-10-2020
City Of Ute August 2020 Claims
Acco, Chemicals....523.6
August Enterprises Llc, Asbestos Revmoval....2,250.00
Ute Senior Citizens, Monthly Donation....140
Wellmark, Health Insurance....1,375.35
Mapleton Press, Publication....51.95
Ipers, Ipers-Regula....1,177.55
Eftps, Fed/Fica Tax....1,747.29
State W/H, State Tax....291
State Sales Tax, Wet Tax....484
Windstream, Phone/Internet City Hall....386.09
Capital One, Credit Card Statement....244.3
Mangold Environmental, Water Tests....31.5
Bc’s Ampride Truck Plaza, Fuel....376.11
New Cooperative Inc, Propane Contract 2020-21....2,306.00
Windstream Water, ....133.27
Midamerican Energy, Electric....3,758.01
Bomgaars, Supplies....115.42
Leah Schwery, Paper Towels-Water Plant....16.98
Utility Equipment Co., Supplies....560
Monona County Landfill, Building Demolition....183.54
Crary Huff, Legal Services....136.7
Quill, Ink/Office Supplies....474.17
Team Lab, Chemicals....1,963.50
Mcclintock Boehm Insurane, Work Comp Premium....1,087.00
Goslar Construction, Parts/Labor Smith St Drainage....5,451.35
Brown Supply Co., Fire Equipment....50
State Library Of Iowa, Bridges Dues....62
Monona County Treasurer, Drainage Tax....122
Overdrive Inc, Library Dues....305.32
Van Hof Trucking, Freight....406.88
Mumm Soft Water, Water Softener Salt....10
Todd Teut, Land....2,500.00
Bretthauer Appliance, Post Office Furnace Repair....542
Toyne....66.81
Payroll Checks, Total Payroll Checks....5,955.84
Claims Total....35,285.53
General Fund....15,030.46
Road Use Tax Fund....3,670.07
Employee Benefits Fund....1,375.35
Water Fund....11,120.30
Sewer Fund....4,089.35
MP9-10-2020

