REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING Monday, October 7, 2019 – City Hall 7:00 p.m.
The Ute City Council met with Mayor Richard Hageman in regular, open session on September 9, 2019. Council members present: Becky Miller, Mark Bretthauer, Matt Leitz, Sue Kelm, and Buddy Leisinger. Also present: Joe Surdan and Lonnie Carlson.
Motion by Leitz/Bretthauer to approve the agenda. All Ayes. MC
7:00p - Mayor Hageman announced that this was the time and place for the Public Hearing on a Proposed amendment to Zoning Ordinance Section 6-11-5.D Accessory Building, by permitting an accessory building to reach a maximum height of 16.5 feet rather than 15 feet. No written or oral objections received. Mayor declared the Public Hearing closed.
Joe Surdan, SIMPCO, conducted a Community Development and Housing Needs Assessment Meeting. Housing needs of the low to moderate income population and the population in general were discussed. Activities to address the needs were identified in the 2018 Ute Comprehensive Plan.
Building permits approved: Brian Kragel – addition, wall and pad.
Motion by Bretthauer to introduce, cause to be read and moved the adoption of ORDINANCE 218 - AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CITY OF UTE, IOWA MUNICIPAL CODE 2017, BY MODIFYING SECTION 6-11-5.D ACCESSORY BUILDING.
Leitz seconded the motion and moved that Council dispense with the requirement that the ordinance be fully read on 3 different days.
On a roll call vote on the motion to dispense with the three readings: Ayes: Bretthauer, Leitz, Kelm, Miller, Leisinger. Nays: None. Absent: None.
On a roll call vote on the motion to adopt and enact the foregoing ordinance: Ayes: Leitz, Bretthauer, Leisinger, Miller, Kelm. Nays: None. Absent: None.
Mayor Hageman declared Ordinance 218 adopted.
Mayor Hageman announce the appointment of Nina Leitz to the Zoning Board.
Motion by Leitz/Miller to change the terms for renting the shelter house to $40 deposit and $40 rent. Ayes: Kelm, Miller, Leitz, Leisinger. Nays: Bretthauer. Motion carried.
Motion by Bretthauer/Kelm to approve the consent agenda:
A. Minutes for September 9, 2019 & September 16, 2019
B. Bills for September 2019
C. Ampride Truck Plaza’s new Tobacco Permit
D. Ampride Truck Plaza’s new Class C Beer Permit
All Ayes. Motion carried.
City Elections will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at City Hall.
Next regular meeting set for Monday, November 4, 2019, 7:00pm, at City Hall.
Motion by Bretthauer/Leitz to adjourn. All Ayes. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:47pm.
Leah Schwery, City Clerk
City of Ute
September 2019 Claims
Barnes & Noble, Library Materials...19.96
Ute Senior Citizens, Monthly Donation...140
Wellmark, Health Insurance...1,242.51
Mapleton Press, Publication...121.59
Karen Soukup, Library Books...117.72
Ipers, Ipers-Regula...1,101.85
Eftps, Fed/Fica Tax...1,764.63
State W/H, State Tax...297
Windstream, Phone/Inet...390.06
Capital One, Credit Card Statement...283.8
Bc’s Ampride Truck Plaza, Fuel...291.03
Midamerican Energy, Electric...1,826.87
Bomgaars, Supplies...151.67
Usps Postage...64
Chn, Garbage Pick Up...1,990.96
Wipco, Sewer Electric...35
Leah Schwery, Mileage...337.56
Iowa Unemployment...6.26
Ute Tire & Automotive, Repairs/Maintenance...217.17
Monona County Treasurer, Drainage Tax...122
Melissa Ruth Sunderman, Playground Equipment...8,500.00
Vetter Equipment, Leaf Blower...170.96
Nick Goslar, Labor/Trucking...1,970.00
Sue Kelm... 61.48
Marc... 181.95
Moores Portables & Pumpin, Port A Pot Svc Mud Vb...100
Payroll Checks, Total Payroll Checks...6,168.82
Claims Total...27,674.85
General Fund...18,824.35
Road Use Tax Fund...2,548.57
Employee Benefits Fund...621.25
Water Fund...3,282.24
Sewer Fund...2,398.44
MP10-17-19
