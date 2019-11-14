City of Ute REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING Monday,
November 4, 2019 – City Hall 7:00 p.m.
The Ute City Council met with Mayor Richard Hageman in regular, open session on November 4, 2019. Council members present: Becky Miller, Mark Bretthauer, Matt Leitz, Sue Kelm, and Buddy Leisinger. Also present: Jimmy Carlson, Lindsey Barnett, and Lonnie Carlson.
Motion by Bretthauer/Kelm to approve the agenda. All Ayes. MC
Woodmen of the World donated $500.00 to the shelter house project.
Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant was discussed.
Motion by Bretthauer/Leitz to approve Resolution 2019-16 “FINANCIAL REPORT FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2019.” All Ayes. MC
Annual donations for the 2021 Budget were reviewed.
Application for part-time office assistant was reviewed. Council interviewed Lindsey Barnett and advised that applications are being taken until November 18 and a decision will be made after interviews are completed.
Motion by Leitz/Miller setting Special Meeting to hold interviews on Monday, November 18, 2019, 7:00pm, at City Hall. All Ayes. MC
Next regular meeting set for Monday, December 2, 2019, 7:00pm, at City Hall.
Motion by Leitz/Bretthauer to adjourn the meeting. All Ayes. Meeting adjourned at 7:27pm.
Leah Schwery, City Clerk
MP11-14-19
------
City of Ute
October 2019 Claims
Acco, Chemicals...320.6
Ute Senior Citizens, Monthly Donation...140
Wellmark, Health Insurance...1242.51
Mapleton Press, Publication...106.54
Karen Soukup, Library Books...37.24
Ipers, Ipers-Regula...1085.04
Eftps, Fed/Fica Tax...1593.07
State W/H, State Taxes...289
State Sales Tax, Sales Tax...288
Windstream, Phone/Internet...391.31
Capital One, Credit Card Statement...426.5
Mangold Environmental, Water Tests...84
Bc’s Ampride Truck Plaza, Fuel...275.79
New Cooperative Inc, Chemical...106.01
Windstream Water, Phone/Internet...133.07
Midamerican Energy, Electric...1497.73
Bomgaars, Supplies...375.04
Chn, Garbage Pick Up...1990.96
Wipco, Sewer Electric...35
Triple C Pest Control, Spraying...125
Iowa Unemployment, Unemployment Ins....156.39
Hoa Solutions Inc, Equipment Testing...765
Bonsall Tv & Appliance, Paging Repeater-Lightning Dmg...3701.48
Iowa League Of Cities, Budget Workshop...50
Iowa Department Of Natura, Permit 6423...95
Incontrol Electronics, Repairs-Lightning Damage...224.99
Sargent Drilling, Well Tests...600
Big Soo Terminal, Chemicals...4006.52
Gary Goslar, Fd Supplies...22.98
Payroll Checks, Total Payroll Checks...5230.47
Claims Total...25395.24
General Fund...10568.43
Road Use Tax Fund...2336.72
Employee Benefits Fund...621.25
Water Fund...8701.01
Sewer Fund...3167.83
MP11-14-19
