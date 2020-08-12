City Hall 7:00 p.m.
The Ute City Council met with Mayor Richard Hageman in regular, open session on August 3, 2020. Council members present: Ryan Pithan, Matt Leitz, Sue Kelm, Jimmy Carlson, Becky Miller. Also present: Lonnie Carlson.
Motion by Miller/Kelm to approve the agenda. All Ayes. MC
The City will begin trapping feral cats this month. Residents are reminded all pets are to be licensed and registered with the City. Cats and dogs must be kept on a leash or confined to the owner’s property. No animals are permitted to be at large within City limits.
Building Permits Approved: Brian Kragel-porch, retaining wall, and deck.
Motion by Miller/Carlson to approve the Consent Agenda:
A. Approval of July 13, 2020 minutes
B. Approval of July 2020 bills
C. Approval of Liquor License Renewals – Ute VFW and Sparetime.
All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion by Leitz/Pithan to adopt Resolution 2020-17-A Resolution Adopting the Monona County Multi-Jurisdictional Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. All ayes. MC
Motion by Miller/Leitz to adopt Resolution 2020-18 – Certificate of Appointment of Representative to the Housing Authority of the City of Ute, Iowa. All ayes. MC
Motion by Leitz/Pithan to adopt Resolution 2020-19 – A Resolution Authorizing the Transfer of Funds. All ayes. MC
Council meeting schedule was discussed.
Next regular meeting set for Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 7:00pm at City Hall.
Motion by Pithan/Carlson to adjourn the meeting. All ayes. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:35pm.
Leah Schwery, City Clerk
MP8-13-2020
City of Ute
July 2020 Claims
Acco, Service/Repair....334.75
August Enterprises Llc, Inspection Svc....650
Barkley Asphalt, Street Work....27650
Ute Senior Citizens, Monthly Donation....140
Wellmark, Health Insurance....1375.35
Mapleton Press, Publication....50.7
Karen Soukup, Library Books....52.16
Ipers, Ipers-Regula....1141.88
Eftps, Fed/Fica Tax....1696.5
State W/H, State Tax....282
State Sales Tax, Wet Tax For June....404
Windstream, Phone/Internet....385.25
Capital One, Credit Card Statement....250
Bc’s Ampride Truck Plaza, Fuel....298.58
Windstream Water, Phone/Internet Water Plant....134.51
Iowa One Call, Digging....24
Bomgaars, Supplies....34.96
Chn, Garbage Pick Up....2513.14
Wipco, Sewer Electric....35
Crary Huff, Legal For 106 & 116 E Main St....1085
Iowa Unemployment, Unemployment Tax....256.89
Ute Tire & Automotive, Vehicle Svc....44.54
Monona County Auditor, Election Fees....408.24
Mcclintock Boehm Insurane, Insurance Premium....32
Stinn Backhoe & Plumbing, Water Line Repairs....1496.7
State Library Of Iowa, Annual Dues....47.44
Iowa Department Of Natura, Npdes Permit....210
Municipal Management Corp, Leak Detection....2100
Overdrive Inc, Bridges Library Fee....295.1
Horizon Equipment, Lawn Mower....2800
Monona County Recorder, Recording Fee....32.2
Payroll Checks, Total Payroll Checks....5764.24
Claims Total....52025.13
General Fund....9758.93
Road Use Tax Fund....4459.99
Employee Benefits Fund....1375.35
Local Option Sales Tax Fund....27650
Water Fund....6692.04
Sewer Fund....2088.82
