City of Ute REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING Monday, March 2, 2020 – City Hall 7:00 p.m.
The Ute City Council met with Mayor Richard Hageman in regular, open session on Monday, March 2, 2020. Council members present: Becky Miller, Ryan Pithan, Matt Leitz, Sue Kelm, and Jimmy Carlson. Also present: Lonnie Carlson.
Motion by Pithan/Leitz to approve the agenda. All Ayes. MC
Don Bridgeman asked about having chickens in town. Council states no at this time.
Mark Boehm, EMC Insurance was present to discuss program insurance and renewal for 3 years. Motion by Leitz/Carlson to accept 3 year renewal. All Ayes. MC
No building permits approved.
Consent agenda tabled until April 6, 2020.
Motion by Miller/Leitz to set Public Hearing for Budget FY2021 for March 16, 2020. 7:00pm, at City Hall. AllAyes. MC.
The city will purchase up to $250.00 of flowers and fertilizer for pots on Main Street for the public purpose of community beautification.
Membership dues for the Loess Hills Hospitality Association for $50.00 were paid for the public purpose of economic development.
Motion by Carlson/Kelm to purchase $150.00 in candy for the VFW Easter Egg Hunt for the public purpose that everyone can attend. All Ayes. MC.
Auditor’s report was reviewed.
Property clean up letters were discussed.
Jail Bond Election will be held Tuesday, March3, 2020 from 7:00 a.m.—8:00 p.m. at City Hall.
Ute Clean-Up Day is set for Monday, March 30, 2020. Appliance tags can be purchased at City Hall.
Next regular meeting set for Monday, April 6, 2020, 7:00pm, at City Hall.
Motion by Leitz/Pithan to adjourn the meeting. All Ayes. MC.
Meeting adjourned at 8:36 pm.
Leah Schwery, City Clerk
MP4-30-2020
-----
City of Ute
February 2020 Claims
Barco, Truck Parts...$147.01
Ute Senior Citizens, Monthly Donation...$140.00
Wellmark, Health Insurance... $1,375.35
Mapleton Press, Publication...$135.86
Ipers, Ipers-Regula... $1,103.10
Eftps, Fed/Fica Tax... $1,572.68
State W/H, State Tax...$271.00
Windstream, Phone/Inet...$388.48
Capital One, Credit Card Statement...$285.65
Bc’s Ampride Truck Plaza, Fuel...$362.30
Windstream Water, Phone/Inet...$265.62
Midamerican Energy, Electric... $4,824.30
Bomgaars, Supplies...$178.68
Chn, Garbage Pick Up... $1,990.96
Wipco, Sewer Electric...$35.14
Connie Langenfeld, Library Books...$82.75
Ute Tire & Automotive, Repairs...$236.67
Quill, Supplies...$639.32
Imfoa, Membership Dues...$50.00
Loess Hills Hospitality, Membership Dues...$50.00
Iamu, Membership Dues...$573.00
John Deere Financial, Parts...$14.80
Stinn Backhoe & Plumbing, Plumbing Shelter House... $1,157.46
State Library Of Iowa...$61.00
Office Depot, Supplies...$101.98
All Flags, Flags...$308.53
Payroll Checks, Total Payroll Checks... $5,264.39
Claims Total...$21,616.03
General Fund...$11,437.57
Road Use Tax Fund... $2,803.67
Employee Benefits Fund... $1,375.35
Water Fund... $3,970.62
Sewer Fund... $2,028.82
MP4-30-2020
----
City of Ute
Special Budget - Monday, March 30, 2020, 7:00 p.m.
The City Council of Ute, Iowa, met in special, open session on March 30, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 Crisis, the council met electronically via a conference call.
Mayor Richard Hageman called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.
Council members present via conference call: Becky Miller, Matt Leitz, Ryan Pithan, Sue Kelm, and Jimmy Carlson. Also present: Lonnie Carlson.
Motion by Kelm/Carlson to approve the agenda. All Ayes. MC
Mayor Hageman opened the public hearing on the Ute 2020-2021 budget. The clerk stated no verbal or written objections had been received at the clerks office from the public.
No public was present on the call.
Mayor Hageman closed the public meeting.
Motion by Pithan/Carlson to approve RESOLUTION 2020-12 - FISCAL YEAR 2021 BUDGET. All Ayes. Motion carried.
COVID-19 actions and procedures were discussed. City Hall will remain closed to the public until further notice.
Motion by Pithan/Carlson to adjourn the special meeting. All Ayes. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:21 p.m.
Leah Schwery, City Clerk
MP4-30-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.