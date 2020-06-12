City of Ute REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING Monday, June 1, 2020 – City Hall 7:00 p.m.
The Ute City Council met with Mayor Richard Hageman in regular, open session on June 1, 2020. Council members present: Ryan Pithan, Matt Leitz, Sue Kelm, Jimmy Carlson. Absent: Becky Miller. Also absent: Lonnie Carlson.
Motion by Leitz/Carlson to approve the agenda. All Ayes. MC
Building Permits Approved: Ron Goslar-extend driveway and new shed; Kim Creese-deck addition.
New playground equipment installation was rescheduled to June 3-4.
Bathrooms at the park to be opened as soon as construction is completed.
Demolition of buildings located at 102-106 E. Main Street is scheduled to begin on June 19.
Applying for a grant to purchase a side-by-side for public works use was discussed.
Motion by Pithan/Kelm to approve the Consent Agenda:
A. Approval of May 5, 2020 minutes
B. Approval of May 2020 Bills and Financial Reports
All Ayes. Motion carried.
Approval of Ambulance April and May 2020 bills tabled for June 15, 2020.
Amendment for Budget FY2020 was discussed.
USDA RD funding package for the new water tower was approved on the basis of a loan not to exceed $951,000 and grant not to exceed $60,000.
Motion by Leitz/Carlson to set Public Hearing for Monday June 15, 2020, 7:00pm, at City Hall, on an Application with USDA Rural Development for Financial Assistance for a tractor, lawn mower and side-by-side. All Ayes. MC
Motion by Leitz/Carlson to set Public Hearing for Monday June 15, 2020, 7:00pm, at City Hall on Amendment of FY2019-2020 Budget. All Ayes. MC
City website domain ownership was discussed.
Motion by Pithan/Leitz to approve RESOLUTION 2020-13 SETTING LANDFILL RATES. All Ayes. Motion carried.
Primary Election will be held on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at City Hall from 7am-9pm.
Next regular meeting set for Monday July 13, 2020, 7:00pm at City Hall.
Motion by Kelm/Carlson to adjourn the meeting. All Ayes. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:35pm.
Leah Schwery, City Clerk
MP6-11-2020
City of Ute
May 2020 Claims
Badger Meter, Service Contract...780
Ute Senior Citizens, Monthly Donation...140
Wellmark, Health Insurance...1,375.35
Karen Soukup, Library Books...45.3
Ipers, Ipers-Regula...1,125.89
Eftps, Fed/Fica Taxes...1,628.03
State W/H, State Taxes...274
Windstream, Phone/Inet...387.35
Capital One, Credit Card Statement...305.36
Mangold Environmental, Testing...42
Bc’s Ampride Truck Plaza, Fuel...204.12
Windstream Water, Phone/Inet...263.44
Midamerican Energy, Electric...1,627.30
Iowa One Call, Digging...30
Bomgaars, Supplies...198.99
Wipco, Sewer Electric...35
Crary Huff, Legal Services...458
United Bank Of Iowa, Firestation Loan...44,010.85
Mcclintock Boehm Insurane, Insurance Premium...103
Heartland Backflow Inc, Testing...140
Midwest Construction, Main Street Repair...1,060.00
Randy’s Electric, Shelter House Electric...2,573.07
Mumm Soft Water, ...30
Metering & Technology, Water Meter...160.92
Pv Business Solutions, Osha Compliance Journal...298.5
Payroll Checks, Total Payroll Checks...5,530.47
Claims Total...62,826.94
General Fund...9,248.07
Road Use Tax Fund...2,226.73
Employee Benefits Fund...1,375.35
Debt Service Fund...44,010.85
Water Fund...3,756.85
Sewer Fund...2,209.09
MP6-11-2020
