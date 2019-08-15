City of Ute REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING Monday, July 8, 2019 – City Hall 7:00 p.m.
The Ute City Council met with Mayor Richard Hageman in regular, open session on July 8, 2019. Council members present: Becky Miller, Sue Kelm, and Buddy Leisinger. Absent: Mark Bretthauer and Matt Leitz. Also present: Lonnie Carlson.
Motion by Miller/Leisinger to approve the agenda as posted. All Ayes. MC
Motion by Kelm/Miller approving Sparetime’s Outdoor Service Permit and blocking off Main Street on Saturday, August 17, for Street Dance. All Ayes. MC
Motion by Miller/Leisinger approving Midwestern Land & Auction blocking off N. Padley Avenue, July 13 & 14, for Norman Timm auction. All Ayes. MC
Building Permits Approved: Building Permits Approved: Annie Teut- Deck; Ryan Pithan- Dog Kennel; Buddy Leisinger- Cement Slabs; Kris Bussey- Deck.
Lonnie discussed trading-in the City truck. The cost to trade through Karl’s Chevrolet this year for the same options and model it would cost $6,400.08. If we wait 1 more year it will cost $10,000-$11,000 to trade. Motion by Kelm/Miller approving trading the City truck for $6,400.08. All Ayes. MC
Lonnie stated the asbestos reports were completed and that 102 E. Main Street had asbestos that would need to be removed at a cost of $3,000.00 before it can be demolished.
Resolution 2019-15 YEARLY TRANSFERS FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 and approving July 2019 bills were tabled until August meeting.
Next regular meeting set for Monday, August 5, 2019, 7:00pm, at City Hall.
Motion by Leisinger Kelm to adjourn the meeting at 7:59pm.
Leah Schwery, City Clerk
City of Ute REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING Monday, August 5, 2019 – City Hall 7:00 p.m.
The Ute City Council met with Mayor Richard Hageman in regular, open session on August 5, 2019. Council members present: Becky Miller, Mark Bretthauer, Matt Leitz, Sue Kelm, and Buddy Leisinger. Also present: Lonnie Carlson.
Motion by Bretthauer/Miller to approve the agenda as posted. All Ayes. MC
Motion by Kelm/Leisinger approving Ute VFW’s new Class C Liquor License with Sunday sales. All Ayes. MC
Motion by Bretthauer/Miller approving Ada J’s Steakhouse’s Outdoor Sales Permit for August 17-18. All Ayes. MC
Lonnie stated that the DNR had approved the Preliminary Engineering Report and had started the application process for USDA grant. Clerk has meeting scheduled with SIMPCO this week to start the CDBG grant application.
FEMA Public Assistance Grant development for disaster 4421DR was discussed. Weekly on-site meetings are held with FEMA Program Delivery Manager for 5 projects submitted.
Outstanding Debt Report submitted to the State.
Motion by Bretthauer/Leitz to change service window hours at City Hall to 8am-Noon, Monday through Friday, effective immediately. All Ayes. MC
Motion by Leitz/Bretthauer to approve the Consent Agenda:
A. Approving Minutes for July 8, 2019.
B. Approving Claims for June 2019.
C. Approving Claims for July 2019.
All Ayes. MC
Motion by Bretthauer/Leitz approving Resolution 2019-15 – YEARLY TRANFSERS FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2019. All Ayes. MC
City property located at 102 E Main Street was discussed.
City Election will be held at City Hall from 7am-8pm, on November 5, 2019. Nomination papers are available at City Hall.
Next regular meeting set for Monday, September 9, 2019, 7:00pm, at City Hall.
Motion by Leitz/Bretthauer to adjourn the meeting. All Ayes. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:40pm.
Leah Schwery, City Clerk
City of Ute June 2019 Claims
August Enterprises Llc, Asbestos Inspection...750
Ute Senior Citizens, Monthly Donation...140
Wellmark, Health Insurance...2,485.02
Mapleton Press, Publication...72.9
Ipers, Ipers-Regula...999.77
Eftps, Fed/Fica Taxes...1,590.99
State W/H, State Taxes...262
Windstream... 387.33
Capital One, Credit Card Statement...355
Mangold Environmental, Water Testing...1,048.00
Bc’s Ampride Truck Plaza, Fuel...329.09
New Cooperative Inc, Supplies...103
Windstream Water, Phone Internet...212.23
Midamerican Energy, Electric...1,884.93
Iowa One Call, Digging...30
Bomgaars, Supplies...44.85
Wipco, Sewer Electric...35
Connie Langenfeld, Library Books...40.3
Gloria Barnett, Library Supplies...4.28
Monona County Landfill, Landfill Fees...8,789.00
Ute Tire & Automotive, Battery...68.46
United Bank Of Iowa, Firestation Loan...43,640.20
Ute Fire Fighters, Supplies/Equipment...1,216.98
Saint Clair Cemetery, Annual Donation...500
Stinn Backhoe & Plumbing, Water Line Repairs...1,260.24
Iowa League Of Cities, Annual Dues...405
Midlands Gis Solutions, Annual Dues...1,200.00
Ute Community Club, 1/2 Hwy 141 Sale Dues...50
Payroll Checks, Total Payroll Checks...5,710.20
Claims Total...73,614.77
General Fund...18,467.07
Road Use Tax Fund...1,946.31
Employee Benefits Fund...1,242.50
Debt Service Fund...43,640.20
Water Fund...5,801.31
Sewer Fund...2,517.38
CITY OF UTE JULY 2019 CLAIMS
Acco, Chemicals...$212.41
Barkley Asphalt, Streetwork...$46,715.00
Barnes & Noble, Library Books...$300.45
Karen Soukup, Library Materials...$45.16
Ipers, Ipers-Regula...$1,102.91
Eftps, Fed/Fica Tax...$1,656.59
State W/H, State Tax...$298.00
Windstream, Phone/Inet...$388.45
Mangold Environmental, Water Testing...$84.00
New Cooperative Inc, Propane Contract...$3,300.00
Windstream Water, Phone/Inet Waterplant...$132.98
Midamerican Energy, Electric...$1,787.08
Iowa One Call, Digging...$6.00
Bomgaars, Supplies...$84.72
Chn, Garbage Pick Up...$2,299.60
Wipco, Sewer Electric...$35.53
Rehab Systems Inc, Clean Sewer Lines...$4,276.55
Simpco..., Annual Dues...$698.80
John Deere Financial, Parts...$69.46
Hoffman Agency, Insurance Policy Shared Equip...$57.66
Nationwide, Bond Insurance Renewal...$166.00
Iowa Department Of Natura, Annual Water Supply Fee...$43.12
Quality Pump & Control, Liftstation Repairs...$1,688.98
Payroll Checks, Total Payroll Checks...$5,503.56
Claims Total...$70,953.01 ...General Fund...$57,751.41
Road Use Tax Fund...$2,032.97
Water Fund...$3,110.93
Sewer Fund...$8,057.70
