Monday, July 13, 2020 – City Hall 7:00 p.m.
The Ute City Council met with Mayor Richard Hageman in regular, open session on July 13, 2020. Council members present: Ryan Pithan, Matt Leitz, Sue Kelm, Jimmy Carlson, Becky Miller. Also present: Lonnie Carlson.
Motion by Leitz/Carlson to approve the agenda. All Ayes. MC
Building Permits Approved: Joe Nixa-car port; Val Timm-replace and extend deck.
Lonnie advised that the water main along Smith Street between 1st and 2nd St needs to be replaced.
The ballfield was discussed.
110 and 116 E Main Street was discussed. Lonnie stated he was waiting for the results of the asbestos check and then paperwork could be submitted to the DNR for the controlled burn of a demolished building.
Motion by Carlson/Pithan to approve the Consent Agenda:
A. Approval of June 2, 2020 regular meeting minutes and June 15, 2020 special meeting minutes
B. Approval of June 2020 Bills
C. Approval of 2020-2021 Cigarette Permit renewals- Ampride II & Sparetime.
All Ayes. Motion carried.
Clerk stated the outstanding debt report had been submitted to the State.
Propane contract for 2021 season was reviewed.
Pandemic Policy was reviewed.
Next regular meeting set for Monday, August 3, 2020, 7:00pm at City Hall.
Motion by Leitz/Pithan to adjourn the meeting. All Ayes. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:34pm.
Leah Schwery, City Clerk
MP7-23-2020
City of Ute
June 2020 Claims
Acco, Chemicals...326.4
Ute Senior Citizens, Monthly Donation...140
Wellmark, Health Insurance...1,375.35
Mapleton Press, Publication...84.02
Karen Soukup, Library Books...93.29
Ipers, Ipers-Regula...1,111.35
Eftps, Fed/Fica Tax...1,883.54
State W/H, State Taxes...279
State Sales Tax, Sales Tax...330
Windstream, Phone/Internet...385.25
Capital One, Credit Card Statement...534.58
Mangold Environmental, Tests...294.5
Bc’s Ampride Truck Plaza, Fuel...210.99
New Cooperative Inc, Chemicals...228.11
Windstream Water, Waterplant Phone/Internet...134.51
Midamerican Energy, Electric...1,786.21
Bomgaars, Supplies...117.63
Chn, Garbage Pick Up...2,262.76
Wipco, Sewer Electric...35
Leah Schwery, Mileage/Meal Reimbursement...202.14
Monona County Landfill, Landfill Fees...8,789
Crary Huff, Legal Services...53.3
Ute Tire & Automotive, Vehicle Maintenance...70.32
Quill, Office Supplies...401.02
Simpco, Annual Dues...698.8
Iowa Rural Water, Conference...160
Denison Do It Best, Shelter House Supplies...229.96
Goslar Construction, Building Removal...19,519.1
Stinn Backhoe & Plumbing, Water System Repairs...2,609.26
Midlands Gis Solutions, Annual Dues...1,200
Dunlap Lumbar And Home, Supplies...87.73
Iowa Department Of Natura, Annual Water Supply Fee...43.06
Midwest Construction, Park Equip Install...2,080
Randy’s Electric, Repair...236.76
Red Oak Enterprises, Park Equip Install...2,500
James Henschen, Property...10,000
Payroll Checks, Total Payroll Checks...6,879.76
Claims Total...67,372.7
General Fund...55,919.66
Road Use Tax Fund...2,702
Employee Benefits Fund...687.67
Water Fund...5,500.39
Sewer Fund...2,562.98
MP7-23-2020
