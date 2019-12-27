City of Ute REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING Monday, December 2, 2019 – City Hall 7:00 p.m.
The Ute City Council met with Mayor Richard Hageman in regular, open session on December 2, 2019. Council members present: Becky Miller, Mark Bretthauer, Matt Leitz, Sue Kelm. Absent: Buddy Leisinger. Also present: Jimmy Carlson, Ryan Pithan, Val Timm and Lonnie Carlson.
Motion by Bretthauer/Miller to approve the agenda. All Ayes. MC
Val Timm discussed complaint of a resident driving atv’s recklessly on N. Padley Avenue without headlights after dark and one had driven through her yard. Clerk to send letter to resident.
New procedures for approving the budget were discussed.
Health insurance renewal was discussed.
Clerk advised that the part-time schedule is tentatively set for 8am until noon every Tuesday and Thursday.
Motion by Bretthauer/Leitz to approve the Consent Agenda:
A. Minutes for November 4, 18, & 21, 2019
B. Claims for November 2019
All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Mayor Hageman thanked Mark Bretthauer for 16 years of service on the City Council.
Next regular meeting set for January 6, 2020, 7:00pm, at City Hall.
Motion by Leitz/Miller to adjourn the meeting. All Ayes. Motion carried. Meeting was adjourned at 7:22pm.
Leah Schwery, City Clerk
City of Ute
November 2019 Claims
Badger Meter, Annual Service Contract...780
Ute Senior Citizens, Monthly Donation...280
Wellmark, Health Insurance...1,242.51
Mapleton Press, Publication...157.15
Ipers, Ipers-Regula...1,289.31
Eftps, Fed/Fica Tax...1,909.85
State W/H, State Tax...364
Windstream, Phone/Inet...390.38
Mangold Environmental, Water Tests...57
Bc’s Ampride Truck Plaza, Fuel...339.16
Windstream Water, Phone/Inet...133.07
Midamerican Energy, Electric...1,674.00
Gworks, Tax Forms, Annual Contract...1,884.76
Bomgaars, Supplies...36.38
Chn, Garbage Pick Up...1,990.96
Wipco, Sewer Electric...35
Connie Langenfeld, Library Materials...146.02
Monona County Landfill, Landfill Fees...8,789.00
Team Lab, Supplies...1,080.00
United Bank Of Iowa, Debt Service Interest...2,010.85
Sweeper Services, Parts...151.29
Sargent Drilling, Well Work...8,051.50
Van Hof Trucking, Freight...366.45
Feld Fire, Firetruck Repairs...288
Midwest Construction, Shelter House Labor ...4,625.00
Kiron Lumber Store, Shelter House Supplies...13,313.88
Dunright Llc, Fire Equipment...2,998.00
Payroll Checks, Total Payroll Checks...6,036.58
Claims Total...60,420.10
General Fund...40,278.87
Road Use Tax Fund...2,839.54
Employee Benefits Fund...1,242.51
Debt Service Fund...2,010.85
Water Fund...10,975.96
Sewer Fund...3,072.37
