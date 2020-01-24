Monday, January 6, 2020 – City Hall 7:00 p.m.
The Ute City Council met with Mayor Richard Hageman in regular, open session on January 6, 2020. Council members present: Becky Miller, Ryan Pithan, Matt Leitz, Sue Kelm. Absent: Jimmy Carlson. Also present: Lonnie Carlson.
Motion by Kelm/Leitz to approve the agenda. All Ayes. MC
Dog barking complaint was discussed. Resident has been notified multiple times. Clerk to issue citation and forward to attorney to process through court.
Lonnie reported that the heaters in the City Hall were installed in 1984 and for the last several years we’ve been spending a couple hundred dollars each year to fix them. Parts this year were going to cost around $800.00 and to replace around $4,000.00. He will get estimates for both by the next meeting.
Motion by Miller/Pithan to approve the consent agenda.
A. Minutes for December 2, 2019 Meeting
B. Approval of December Bill List
C. Approval of Sponsoring the Ute Senior Center for Monona County Community Partners Foundation Grant
D. Approval of Sponsoring the Ute Fire Department for Monona County Community Partners Foundation Grant
All Ayes. MC
Motion by Miller/Pithan to approve Resolution 2020-01 - A RESOLUTION APPROVING MAYOR’S COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS FOR THE 2020 CALENDAR YEAR. All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion by Pithan/Leitz to approve Resolution 2020-02 - A RESOLUTION DESIGNATING FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS FOR 2020-21. All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion by Miller/Pithan to approve Resolution 2020-03 - A RESOLUTION APPROVING AND AUTHORIZING PUBLIC FUND INVESTMENT POLICY. All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion by Leitz/Pithan to approve Resolution 2020-04 - A RESOLUTION SETTING MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT RATES FOR THE 2020 CALENDAR YEAR. All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion by Miller/Kelm to approve Resolution 2020-05 - A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING CLERK TO PAY WARRANTS/CHECKS PRIOR TO MONTHLY REGULAR COUNCIL MEETINGS FOR YEARS 2020-21. All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion by Kelm/Leitz to approve Resolution 2020-06 - A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE RED FLAGS IDENTITY THEFT PROGRAM. All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion by Miller/Kelm to approve Resolution 2020-07 – A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE CITY OF UTE PROCUREMENT POLICY. All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion by Leitz/Miller to approve Resolution 2020-08 – A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE CONFLICT OF INTEREST POLICY. All Ayes. Motion carried.
Annual Salary Report for 2019:
Total Wages ...$92,122.58.
Employee wages ...$88,022.58. Council/Mayor wages ...$4,100.00.
Mark Bretthauer...$575.00
Lonnie Carlson...$54,521.58
Richard Hageman...$1075.00
Sue Kelm...$675.00
Buddy Leisinger...$500.00
Matt Leitz...$600.00
Becky Miller...$675.00
Landon Mohr...$1,284.75
Megan Peitsch...$450.00
Leah Schwery...$30,738.75
Tanis Watke...$1,027.50
Motion by Leitz/Miller to approve e/Insurance Discussion Resolution 2020-09 - A RESOLUTION SETTING SALARIES FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE CITY OF UTE FOR THE 2020 CALENDAR YEAR. All Ayes. Motion carried. Lonnie’s wage set at $22.50/hr and $862.74 to City health insurance plan. Leah’s wage set at 14.25/hr and $512.61/hr to the City health insurance plan.
Motion by Miller/Leitz to approve 2020 contract with Triple C Pest Control for mosquito spraying. All Ayes. MC
Property located at 100 S. Day Avenue was discussed. Clerk to send letter to resident.
Animal licenses are due in the month of January.
Drainage Election to be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00am-12:00pm, at City Hall.
Motion by Leitz/Kelm to set Public Hearing on Proposed Property Tax Levy for Monday, February 3, 2020, 7:00pm at City Hall.
Next regular meeting set for Monday, February 3, 2020, 7:00pm, at City Hall.
Motion by Leitz/Pithan to adjourn the meeting. All Ayes. Motion Carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:56pm.
Leah Schwery, City Clerk
MP1-23-20
City of Ute
December 2019 Claims
Wellmark, Health Insurance...$1,242.51
Mapleton Press, Publication...$257.25
Windstream, Phone/Inet Ch...$390.38
Capital One, Credit Card Statement...$65.49
Mangold Environmental, Wastewater Tests...$100.50
Bc’s Ampride Truck Plaza, Fuel...$361.36
New Cooperative Inc, Fuel...$684.32
Windstream Water, Phone/Inet Waterplant...$133.07
Lonnie Carlson, Conference Reimbursement...$45.24
Midamerican Energy, Electric...$2,164.59
Bomgaars, Supplies...$99.21
Usps, Postage...$195.00
Chn, Garbage Pick Up...$1,990.96
Wipco, Sewer Electric...$35.00
Leah Schwery, Mileage/Meal Reimbursement...$53.36
Ute Tire & Automotive, Battery-Fd Generator...$73.45
Team Lab, Freight...$77.50
Mcclintock Boehm Insurane, Insurance Premium...$1,543.00
Hoa Solutions Inc, Well/Pump Repairs...$3,216.00
Krudico, Inc., Media/Chemicals...$152.93
Bonsall Tv & Appliance, T&C Cooler Repairs...$229.90
North American Truck & Tr, Parts/Supplies...$58.02
Kiron Lumber Store, Shelter House Supplies...$137.96
Randy’s Electric, Well Work...$1,062.63
Payroll Checks, Total Payroll Checks...$6,616.54
Claims Total...$20,986.17
General Fund...$11,478.16
Road Use Tax Fund...$1,189.34
Employee Benefits Fund...$1,242.51
Water Fund...$6,231.10
Sewer Fund...$845.06
MP1-23-20
