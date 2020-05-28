City of Ute REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING Monday, May 4, 2020 – City Hall 7:00 p.m.
The Ute City Council met with Mayor Richard Hageman in regular open session on May 4, 2020. Due to the Governor’s State of Public Health Disaster eliminating groups of 10 or more members of the public were invited to attend via conference call with instructions posted on the agenda more than 24 hours prior to the meeting. Present: Becky Miller, Ryan Pithan, Matt Leitz, Sue Kelm, Jimmy Carlson. Also present: Lonnie Carlson.
Motion by Carlson/Kelm to approve the agenda. All Ayes. MC
Building Permits approved: Richard Hageman – concrete pad.
Bids were received for 2021 Street Work. Western Engineering $44,000.00. Barclay Asphalt $27,650.00. Motion by Leitz/Miller to hire Barclay Asphalt for $27,650.00. All Ayes. MC
Bids were received for tractor and mower. Horizon $33,750.00. Van Wall $33,900.00. Motion by Leitz/Pithan to accept Horizon’s bid for $33,750.00 for tractor and lawn mower. All Ayes. MC
Motion by Pithan/Carlson to set Public Hearing for June 1, 2020, 7:00 p.m. at City Hall on amending
FY 2020 Budget. All Ayes. MC
Motion by Kelm/Pithan to set Public Hearing for June 1, 2020,7:00 p.m. at City Hall on an application with USDA Rural Development for funding for Financial Assistance for a tractor and lawn mower. All Ayes. MC
Motion by Kelm/Pithan to set Shannon’s wage at $10.00 per hour. All Ayes. MC
Motion by Leitz/Carlson to approve the Consent Agenda:
A. Minutes for April 6, 2020 meeting
B. April 2020 Bills
All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Triple C Pest Control will begin spraying for mosquitoes on Tuesday, May 16, at dusk weather permitting and continue for 16 weeks.
Next regular meeting set for Monday, June 1, 2020 at 7:00pm at City Hall.
Motion by Kelm/Miller to adjourn the meeting. All Ayes. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:46pm.
Leah Schwery, City Clerk
MP5-28-2020
City of Ute APRIL 2020 Claims
Barco, Street Supplies...296.92
Ute Senior Citizens, Mccpf Grant For Roof Repair...4,440.00
Wellmark, Health Insurance...1,375.35
Mapleton Press, Publication...64.72
Ipers, Ipers-Regula...1,116.79
Eftps, Fed/Fica Taxes...1,772.98
State W/H, State Taxes...273
State Sales Tax, State Wet...412.48
Windstream, Phone/Internet...386.21
Mangold Environmental, Water Tests...88.5
Bc’s Ampride Truck Plaza, Fuel...239.16
Windstream Water, ...131.1
Midamerican Energy, Electric...2,027.74
Bomgaars, Supplies...135.21
Chn, Garbage Pick Up...2,262.76
Wipco, Sewer Electric...35
Crary Huff, Legal Services...404
Iowa Unemployment... 350.99
Ute Fire Fighters, Reimburse Equipment...850
Stinn Backhoe & Plumbing, Shelter House Water Lines...603.55
Brown Supply Co., Fire Equipment...300
Kiron Lumber Store, Building Materials...9,129.75
Denison Parks And Rec, Fire Training...439.5
Payroll Checks, Total Payroll Checks...6,436.63
Claims Total...33,572.34
General Fund...24,660.50
Road Use Tax Fund...2,152.42
Employee Benefits Fund...1,375.35
Water Fund...3,322.85
Sewer Fund...2,061.22
