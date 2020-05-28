City of Ute REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING Monday, February 2, 2020 – City Hall 7:00 p.m.
The Ute City Council met with Mayor Richard Hageman in regular, open session on February 2, 2020. Council members present: Becky Miller, Ryan Pithan, Matt Leitz, Sue Kelm. Absent: Jimmy Carlson. Also present: Lonnie Carlson.
Motion by Miller/Kelm to approve the agenda. All Ayes. MC
7:00pm – Public Hearing on Maximum Proposed Property Tax Levy. No verbal or written objections were received in the Clerk’s office and no comments were received during the public hearing. Motion by Pithan/Miller to close the public hearing.
Kevin Ewing spoke on behalf of the Monona County Sheriff’s Department on the Jail Bond Issue.
Mark Boehm of McClintock Boehm Insurance and Heath Huckenberg of EMC Insurance, discussed insurance and premiums.
Fire Chief Gary Goslar gave a report for the Fire Department.
Motion by Pithan/Miller to close Public Hearing. All Ayes. MC
Motion by Pithan/Kelm to approve Resolution 2020-10 – A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE MAXIMUM TAX DOLLARS FROM CERTAIN LEVIES FOR THE CITY’S POOPOSED FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion by Leitz/Carlson to Approve FY2021 Budget for publication, by motion, Set Public Hearing for FY2021 Budget for March 2, 2020, City Hall at 7:00pm, instruct Clerk to publish Budget Hearing Notice in newspaper. All Ayes. MC
Motion by Leitz/Miller to approve the Consent Agenda:
A. Minutes for January 6, 2020 Meeting
B. January 2020 Bills
C. Town and Country’s Class C Liquor/Beer License renewal with Sunday Sales.
All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion by Leitz/Miller to approve membership dues to Monona County Economic Development. All Ayes. MC
The next regular meeting is set for Monday, March 2, 2020, 7:00 p.m.
Special Election on the Jail Bond is March 3, 2020, 12:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at City Hall.
Motion by Leitz/Pithan to adjourn meeting. All Ayes. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:37 p.m.
Leah Schwery, City Clerk
MP5-28-2020
City of Ute January 2020 Claims
Acco, Water Chemicals...512.2
Ute Senior Citizens, Monthly Donation...140
Wellmark, Health Insurance...2,617.86
Ipers, Ipers-Regula...1,332.20
Eftps, Fed/Fica Tax...1,957.59
State W/H, State Tax...355
State Sales Tax, Sales Tax Dec...419
Shannon Hahn, Labor...100
Windstream, Phone/Inet...59.44
Mangold Environmental, Water Tests...225
Bc’s Ampride Truck Plaza, Fuel...273.49
Windstream Water, Phone/Inet...132.55
Lonnie Carlson, Reimbursements...276.47
Iowa One Call, Digging...10
Bomgaars, Supplies...59.16
Chn, Garbage Pick Up...1,990.96
Wipco, Sewer Electric...35
Iowa Unemployment... 83.63
Ute Tire & Automotive, Vehicle Maintenance...68
Hawkeye Truck Equipment... ...1,050.00
Community Bank, Safety Deposit Box Rent...35
Auditor Of State, Periodic Exam Fee...900
Cory Abbott, Labor Water Plant Shed...3,800.00
Bonsall Tv & Appliance, Cooler Repairs...147.9
Hach Company, Water Chemicals...822.37
Karl Chevrolet, Town Truck...6,408.20
Sargent Drilling, Pump/Motor Labor...5,173.00
North American Truck & Tr, Parts Invoice...58.02
Payroll Checks, Total Payroll Checks...6,271.76
Claims Total...35,313.80
General Fund...15,358.41
Road Use Tax Fund...2,054.53
Employee Benefits Fund...2,617.86
Water Fund...13,178.88
Sewer Fund...2,104.12
MP5-28-2020
