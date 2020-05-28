City of Ute REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING Monday, April 6, 2020 – City Hall 7:00 p.m.
The Ute City Council met with Mayor Richard Hageman in regular, open session on April 6, 2020. Council met via conference call due to the Governor’s State of Public Health Disaster eliminating groups of 10 or more to meet until March 31, 2020. Instructions for the public to attend were posted in the agenda more than 24 hours prior to the meeting. Council members present on the call: Becky Miller, Ryan Pithan, Matt Leitz, Sue Kelm, and Jimmy Carlson. Also present: Lonnie Carlson.
Motion by Carlson/Miller to approve the agenda. All Ayes. MC
Building permits approved: Bill Creese-deck; Erica Kragel-cement pad; Charles Bridgeman-garage and house addition.
Motion by Miller/Kelm to approve items A, B and C on the Consent Agenda:
A. Minutes for March 2, 2020 Meeting
B. Minutes for March 30, 2020 Special Meeting
C. Approval of February and March 2020 Bills
All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion by Miller/Kelm to approve February 2020 bills for the Ute Ambulance. Ayes: Kelm, Miller, Carlson, Leitz. Nays: Pithan. Motion carried.
Lonnie stated that the playground equipment was scheduled to be installed on May 18-19.
Part-time temporary summer help was discussed. Motion by Miller/Carlson to re-hire Shannon Hahn. All Ayes. MC
Next regular meeting set for Monday, May 4, 2020, 7:00pm at City Hall.
Motion by Carlson/Leitz to adjourn the meeting. All Ayes. Motion Carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:35pm.
Leah Schwery, City Clerk
MP5-28-2020
-----
City of Ute MARCH 2020 Claims
Acco, Chemicals...892.77
Ute Senior Citizens, Monthly Donation...140
Wellmark, Health Insurance...1,375.35
Mapleton Press, Publication...168.64
Ipers, Ipers-Regula...1,140.50
Eftps, Fed/Fica Tax...1,636.23
State W/H, State Tax...282
State Sales Tax, Jan Wet Tax...888.31
Windstream, Phone/Inet...386.58
Bc’s Ampride Truck Plaza, Fuel...173.8
New Cooperative Inc, Supplies...109
Windstream Water, Phone/Inet Water Plant...265.65
Midamerican Energy, Electric...2,206.30
Bomgaars, Supplies...20.77
Usps, Postage...430
Chn, Garbage Pick Up...3,981.92
Wipco, Sewer Electric...35
Ute Tire & Automotive, Repairs...26
Team Lab, Chemicals...1,162.50
Iowa Rural Water, Annual Dues...225
Heiman Inc, Fire Equipment...574.93
Mcclintock Boehm Insurane, Insurance Premium...29,977.00
Dunlap Plumbing Heating, Repairs...533.05
Hach Company, Chemicals...90.05
Feld Fire, Fire Equipment...165
Midwest Construction, Shelter House...2,553.00
Western Iowa Tech, Fire Training...285
Payroll Checks, Total Payroll Checks...5,430.80
Claims Total...55,155.15
General Fund...40,117.39
Road Use Tax Fund...2,477.69
Employee Benefits Fund...1,375.35
Water Fund...7,423.53
Sewer Fund...3,761.19
MP5-28-2020
