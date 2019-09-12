PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEARBY GIVEN THAT AT 8:00 AM on September 16, 2019 in the Ute City Hall, 130 E Main Street, Ute, Iowa, the City of Ute will hold a public hearing concerning a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application. The city will be applying for $300,000 in federal grant funds for a backup generator and automatic transfer switch, water tower replacement (single pedestal), water distribution looping and upsizing, and a new 6-inch backbone water main to new tower (Monona Avenue). The total project costs will be approximately $1,300,600. The city will provide the local match with the following resources: (1) a USDA Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. If approved, the CDBG application will be submitted to the Iowa Economic Development Authority on September 30, 2019.
The need for the project was identified by JEO Consulting Group, Inc. through the development of a Preliminary Engineering Report.
The national objective is to benefit low-to-moderate income (LMI) persons. The percentage of LMI persons residing in the City of Ute is 62.88%. There will be no displacement of people as a result of this project.
All interested parties are invited to attend this public hearing at which time you will have an opportunity to be heard regarding the water tower construction and improvements to the City’s water distribution and treatment. Written testimony will also be accepted at the public hearing. Written comments address to City Clerk, Leah Schwery, 130 E Main Street, Ute, Iowa 51060 will be accepted if received on or before 8:00am on September 16, 2019.
