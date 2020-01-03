PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Schleswig will be holding a Public Hearing to review an application for a State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan and to make available to the public the contents of an environmental information document and the City’s project plan. These documents include design and environmental information related to the proposed improvements to the City’s wastewater treatment system.
The project will include a new lift station and 8” force main to be constructed from the existing wastewater treatment facility (WWTF) inlet structure to the new WWTF site. A pretreatment building will be constructed and will include mechanical screening prior to the lift station. A LemTec Biological Treatment system will be constructed at the new WWTF site, including two new covered aerated lagoons and a Lemna ammonia polishing reactor. A new UV disinfection system will also be included.
The purpose of this Public Hearing is to inform area residents of the community of Schleswig of this proposed action, discuss the actual cost and user fees associated with this project, and to address citizen’s concerns, if any, with the plan.
The Public Hearing location and time are as follows:
February 10, 2020 – 7:00 p.m.
Schleswig City Hall
111 2nd Street
Schleswig, IA 51461
All interested persons are encouraged to attend this hearing. Written comments on this proposal may also be submitted prior to the hearing. Questions regarding this hearing or the availability of documentation may be directed to the City Clerk’s Office at 712-676-3361.
MP1-2-20
