NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND
NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS
Date of Publication:
April 2, 2020
City of Schleswig, IA
111 2nd Street P.O. Box 276
Schleswig, IA 51461
712-676-3361
These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Schleswig.
REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS
On or after April 20, 2020 the City of Schleswig will submit a request to the State of Iowa, Iowa Economic Development Authority for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under TITLE 1 of the HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ACT OF 1974, as amended (P.L. 97-35) to undertake the following project:
Project Title: Schleswig Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvements
Purpose: New Wastewater Treatment Facility
Location: Schleswig, Iowa, and 2.5 miles east of Schleswig.
Estimated Cost: Total project cost is $3,549,000, of which $300,000 is CDBG funds.
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
The City of Schleswig has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at Schleswig City Hall, 111 2nd Street, P.O. Box 276, Schleswig, IA 51461 and may be examined or copied weekdays 8 A.M to 5 P.M.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Schleswig. All comments received by April 17, 2020 will be considered by the City of Schleswig prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.
RELEASE OF FUNDS
The City of Schleswig certifies to Iowa Economic Development Authority that Bob Anderson in his capacity as Mayor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. Iowa Economic Development Authority’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Schleswig to use HUD program funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS
The Iowa Economic Development Authority will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Schleswig’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Schleswig; (b) the City of Schleswig has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the Iowa Economic Development Authority; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Iowa Economic Development Authority at 1963 Bell Avenue, Suite 200, Des Moines, IA 50315. Potential objectors should contact the Iowa Economic Development Authority to verify the actual last day of the objection period.
Bob Anderson, Mayor
City of Schleswig
