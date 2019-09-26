City of Schleswig
Notice of Public Hearing
Legal Notice
Notice of Public Hearing
A public hearing will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Noon at the Schleswig City Hall, 111 Second St. Schleswig, IA 51461. The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comments concerning the City applying for Community Development Block Grant funds from the Iowa Economic Development Authority to provide funds for wastewater treatment improvements. Items to be discussed are the proposed project and activities, costs, location and the amount of funds required to complete the project. Questions concerning this project should be directed to Freddy Vasquez at Region XII COG, (712) 792-9914. Persons with special needs or translation services should make this request to the City Clerk no later than 9:00 AM on Monday, September 30. Written comments may be submitted to City of Schleswig, P.O. Box 276, Schleswig, IA 51461, no later than Noon on September 30, 2019.
MP9-26-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.