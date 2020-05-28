CITY OF SCHLESWIG - 2020 WATER QUALITY REPORT
2019 Testing Results
This report contains important information regarding the water quality in our water system. The source of the water is groundwater and the groundwater is drawn from the alluvial aquifer(s). All of the water is purchased from the West Central Iowa Rural Water Association, Denison Subsystem. Our water quality testing shows the following results:
DEFINITIONS
• Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) – The highest level of a contaminant that is allowed in drinking water. MCLs are set as close to the MCLGs as feasible using the best available treatment technology.
• Maximum Contaminant Level Goal (MCLG) -- The level of a contaminant in drinking water below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MCLGs allow for a margin of safety.
• ppb -- parts per billion.
• ppm -- parts per million.
• pCi/L – picocuries per liter
• N/A – Not applicable
• ND -- Not detected
• RAA – Running Annual Average
• Treatment Technique (TT) – A required process intended to reduce the level of a contaminant in drinking water.
• Action Level (AL) – The concentration of a contaminant which, if exceeded, triggers treatment or other requirements which a water system must follow.
• Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level Goal (MRDLG) - The level of a drinking water disinfectant below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MRDLGs do not reflect the benefits of the use of disinfectants to control microbial contaminants.
• Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level (MRDL) - The highest level of a disinfectant allowed in drinking water. There is convincing evidence that addition of a disinfectant is necessary for control of microbial contaminants.
• SGL – Single Sample Result
• RTCR - Revised Total Coliform Rule
• NTU - Nephelometric Turbidity Units
• µg/L - Micrograms per liter or parts per billion (ppb). Parts of contaminant per billion parts of water. One part per billion is equivalent to a single penny in ten million dollars.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water posed a health risk. More information about contaminants or potential health effects can be obtained by calling the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791).
Some people may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population. Immuno- compromised persons such as persons with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have undergone organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, some elderly, and infants can be particularly at risk from infections. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.
EPA/CDC guidelines on appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by Cryptosporidium and other microbial contaminants are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791).
If present, elevated levels of lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. Lead in drinking water is primarily from materials and components associated with service lines and home plumbing. SCHLESWIG MUNICIPAL WATER SUPPLY is responsible for providing high quality drinking water, but cannot control the variety of materials used in plumbing components. When your water has been sitting for several hours, you can minimize the potential for lead exposure by flushing your tap for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. If you are concerned about lead in your water, you may wish to have your water tested. Information on lead in drinking water, testing methods and steps you can take to minimize exposure is available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline or at http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead.
ADDITIONAL HEALTH INFORMATION
Infants and young children are typically more vulnerable to lead in drinking water than the general population. It is possible that lead levels at your home may be higher than at other homes in the community as a result of materials used in your home’s plumbing. If you are concerned about elevated lead levels in your home’s water, you may wish to have your water tested and flush your tap for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using tap water. Additional information is available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791).
SOURCE WATER ASSESSMENT INFORMATION
The City of Schleswig obtains some or all of its water from another public water supply. It is a consecutive water supply, where an originating parent supply provides drinking water to one or more downstream supplies. The WCIRWA’s Denison System is served water from the Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU), Supply ID IA2424027 in Denison. This water supply obtains water from one or more groundwater aquifers. Every aquifer has a degree of susceptibility to contamination because of the characteristics of the aquifer, overlying materials, and human activity. Susceptibility to contamination generally increases with shallower aquifers, increasing permeability of the aquifer and overlying development or agricultural activity, and abandoned or poorly maintained wells. A detailed evaluation of the source water was completed by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and is available from DMU at 1- 712-263-4154. The water supply is filtered, disinfected and fluoridated and softened through a cold lime softening process. Incorporated towns that can be served from the Denison Subsystem include Aspinwall, Arthur, Charter Oak, Dow City, Kiron and Schleswig. The incorporated towns of Arion, Buck Grove and Ricketts are franchised by WCIRWA and are served with DMU water. Also, the Town of Arcadia can be served either from the Boyer Subsystem or the Denison Subsystem.
CONTACT INFORMATION
For questions regarding this information, please contact Kris Kluender at 712-676-3361 during the following hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Decisions regarding the water system are made at the city council meetings held on the second Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall located at 111 - 2nd Street. Please call at 712-676-3361 to be placed on the agenda.
