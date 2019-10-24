Payroll & Withholdings, Payroll & Withholdings...62959.42
Acco Unlimited, Liquid Chlorinating Solution...268.8
Aflac, Aflac Pre Elec...594.6
Bomgaars, Grinding Wheels/Batteries/...287.66
Brown Supply Company, Inc, White Stripping Paint...161.64
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage...5,413.38
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...11,353.93
Clayton Energy, Gas...4,439.66
Culligan Water, Water Softener...55
Dearborn Life Insurance, C Life Insurance...45.15
Dgr Engineering, Services Thru July 31St....2,263.26
Gosch Trucking, Frieght For Gravel/Rock...855.19
Grainger, Blower For Sewer Plant...175.5
Heartland, Service Call Annual Backflow...140
Imwca, Worker’s Comp Insurance...1,375.93
John Deere Financial, 5065E Mower Payment...7,936.54
Mac’s, Replace Front Pads And Rotors...499.6
Mapleton Bp , Fuel...1,723.51
Mapleton Communications, Phone/Cable/Internet...492.83
Mapleton Hometown Variety, Office Supplies/Pictures/...88.28
Mapleton Press, Publish Legals...532.48
Master Level Controls Co, Red Indicator Lights For Water...56.47
Met, Inc, Waste Water Analysis...535
Metering & Technology, 10 Gas Erts/18 Adapter Plates...1,107.82
Midamerican Energy Comp, Mapleton Signs...6.45
Monona County Sanitary, Tires Thrown In Brush Pile...36.93
Monona County Sheriff’s, Dispatch...666.67
Monona County Treasurer, Property Taxes...3,208.00
New Cooperative Inc, Spraying Airport Ground...1,574.19
Persinger Sand & Gravel, Gravel/Rock...1,221.70
Presto-X, Monthly Service...54.57
Resco, Poles For The 4 Way Stop...5,229.63
Russ Woodward Const, Plaster Coat/Windows 321 Main...19,962.00
Sargent Drilling, Labor To Pull And Set Motor...8,105.00
Simmering-Cory, Inc, August Supplement...339
Treasurer State Of Iowa, Sales Tax...3,872.96
U. S. Post Office, Postage For Bills...105
U.S Bank, Pefa 2019-258271003...2,018.72
United Healthcare, Health Insurance...11,205.04
Utility Equipment, Pipe Insert And Coupling...101.76
Valley Vet, Boarding 2 Sm Dogs...251.16
Verizon Wireless, Cell Phones...301.8
Wageworks, Aflac...100
Wesco Corp, Airport Lightbulbs...55.85
Ziegler Cat, Parts For Backhoe...78.74
Claims Total...161,856.82
MP10-24-19
