The regular meeting of the city council was held on July 10, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Roll call was taken with the following members present, Mayor Shaw, Diane Bleil, Dr. Curtis Hesse and Benita Uhl. Absent: Tom McNamara, Phil McGarr. Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Dr. Curtis Hesse to approve the order of the agenda. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Dian Bleil to approve the minutes from the previous meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dr. Curtis Hesse, second by Dian Bleil to approve Lieber Construction to do the additional repairs on the east end of Walnut Street as part of the overlay project at an estimated cost of $47,000.00. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dr. Curtis Hesse, second by Dian Bleil to order the motor for well #4 at a cost of approximately $8,105.00. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Dian Bleil to approve payment request #1 to Barklay for $112,918.20 for the overlay work that has been done. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dr. Curtis Hesse, second by Dian Bleil to approve renewal of Iron Mike’s liquor license. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Dr. Curtis Hesse to revise ordinances 65.02 and 65.01 with the changes to stop signs at intersections and direct the city attorney to prepare the ordinance with those changes. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dr. Curtis Hesse, second by Dian Bleil to approve a request to planning and zoning to review two areas that are currently zoning agricultural for a change to residential. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Dian Bleil to approve passage of Resolution 2019-8 Authorizing Property Sale at 613 Sioux Street to MCDC for the purpose set out in the purchase agreement. Ayes: Dr. Curtis Hesse, Dian Bleil, Benita Uhl. Absent: Tom McNamara, Phil McGarr. Motion carried.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Dian Bleil to approve the appointment of Chris Blake to fill out Jim Gaukel’s term on the electric board. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Dr. Curtis Hesse to approve the renewal of City of Mapleton’s liquor license. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dr. Curtis Hesse, second by Dian Bleil to approve Dollar General liquor license renewal. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Dian Bleil to approve the ownership name change for Dollar General liquor license. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Benita Uhl to approve changing Ordinance 15.03 and allowing a 8” height limit for grass before a citation can be written and directing the city attorney to prepare the ordinance change. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Dr. Curtis Hesse to pay the invoice for $8,986.00 for the locating and mapping device that we have received. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dr. Curtis Hesse, second by Dian Bleil to set $5,000.00 as a limit on purchases without council approval. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dr. Curtis Hesse, second by Dian Bleil to approve membership to the Iowa League of Cities. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dr. Curtis Hesse, second by Dian Bleil to approve payment of bills as presented. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Dr. Curtis Hesse to adjourn the meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried and meeting adjourned at 6:28 p.m.
Donna Shaw, Mayor
Attest: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP7-18-19
