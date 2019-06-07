CITY OF MAPLETON NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE AND NOTICE OF PUBLC HEARING
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council, City of Mapleton, Iowa, is considering selling property to the Mapleton Community Development Corporation (MCDC) and holding a public hearing for possible sale of the real estate described below.
PARCEL ONE: PART OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE1/4 SE1/4) OF SECTION THIRTEEN (13), TOWNSHIP EIGHTY-FIVE (85), RANGE FORTY-THREE (43), WEST OF THE 5TH P.M., MONONA COUNTY, IOWA, AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT A POINT 10.22 ½ CHAINS WEST OF THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION THIRTEEN (13), TOWNSHIP EIGHTY-FIVE (85), RANGE FORTY-THREE (43); THENCE EAST ON SECTION LINE ONE HUNDRED (100) FEET; THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH THE EAST SECTION LINE EIGHTEEN (18) RODS; THENCE WEST PARALLEL WITH SOUTH SECTION LINE ON HUNDRED (100) FEET; THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH EAST SECTION LINE EIGHTEEN (18) RODS TO PLACE OF BEGINNING.
with a common address of 613 Sioux Street, Mapleton, Iowa.
MCDC must agree to the terms of a Purchase Agreement which Agreement is available at City Hall. The property is sold “as is” without any warranties of any kind.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that June 12, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. has been fixed as the time and the Mapleton City Hall at 513 Main Street, Mapleton, Iowa, has been fixed as the place, for a public hearing on the proposed sale, at which time interested parties may appear and be heard for or against the proposed sale. A proposed resolution authorizing the property sale is available for public inspection at the Mapleton City Hall.
CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA
By: Mapleton City Clerk
