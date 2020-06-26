City of Mapleton
Public Hearing
The public is notified that The Board of Adjustments for the City of Mapleton shall hold a public hearing on June 24, 2020, 5:30 p.m. at Mapleton’s City Hall, 513 Main Street, Mapleton, IA, for the purpose of hearing a variance request by Marlene Phillips to construct a building that does not meet city zoning due to current setbacks.
MP6-18-2020
