NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, FORM OF CONTRACT AND ESTIMATE OF COST FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF INSTALL RUNWAY LIGHTING AND VISUAL GUIDANCE SYSTEM AT THE JAMES G. WHITING MEMORIAL FIELD AIRPORT, AND WORK INCIDENTAL THERETO, IN AND FOR THE CITY OF MAPLETON IN MONONA COUNTY, IOWA, AND TAKING OF BIDS FOR SUCH IMPROVEMENTS.
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Mapleton of Monona County, Iowa will meet at the Council Chambers, City Hall, 513 Main Street, Mapleton, Iowa 51034, on the 13th day of May, 2020, at 5:30 PM, at which time and place a public hearing will be held on the proposed plans and specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the Install Runway Lighting and Visual Guidance System Project to be completed at the airport for said City of Mapleton in Monona County, Iowa.
At the said hearing, the City Council will consider the plans and specifications, proposed form of contract and the estimate of cost for the Install Runway Lighting and Visual Guidance System Project, the same now being on file in the office of the City Offices at 513 Main Street, Mapleton, Iowa 51034, reference to which is made for a more detailed and complete description of the proposed work, and at the said time and place, the City Council will also receive and consider any objection to said plans, specifications and form of contract or cost of the project made by any interested party.
The Mapleton Planning and Zoning will be holding a public hearing on May 7, 2020, 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 513 Main Street, Mapleton, Iowa regarding a proposed change of Commercial C-2 to Residential R-2 for the following address of 519 Main Street, Lots Five (5) and Six (6), Block Twelve (12) in the First Addition to the Town of Mapleton, Monona County, Iowa AND Lot Seven (7), except the West Five Feet (W 5ft) thereof, Block Twelve (12), in the First Addition to the Town of Mapleton, Monona County, Iowa. Please call City Hall at 712-881-1351 for any questions or concerns.
The City of Mapleton City Council will be holding a public hearing on May 13, 2020, 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 513 Main Street, Mapleton, Iowa regarding a proposed change of Commercial C-2 to Residential R-2 for the following address of 519 Main Street, Lots Five (5) and Six (6), Block Twelve (12) in the First Addition to the Town of Mapleton, Monona County, Iowa AND Lot Seven (7), except the West Five Feet (W 5ft) thereof, Block Twelve (12), in the First Addition to the Town of Mapleton, Monona County, Iowa. Please call City Hall at 712-881-1351 for any questions or concerns.
