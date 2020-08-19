City of Mapleton
ORDINANCE NO. 458
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES
OF THE CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA BY AMENDING
SECTION 65.02 – FOUR-WAY STOP INTERSECTIONS
BE IT ENACTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA:
SECTION 1. SUBPARAGRAPH ADDED. A new subparagraph under Section 65.02 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Mapleton, Iowa is hereby added to read as follows:
14. Intersection of 8th Street and Ring Street.
SECTION 2. REPEALER. The remainder of Chapter 65 shall remain the same. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.
SECTION 3. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof, not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 4. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
*****
Councilperson Dian Bleil introduced, caused to be read and moved the adoption of the foregoing ordinance.
Councilperson Joe Hogan seconded the motion to adopt the ordinance and moved that the Council dispense with the requirement that the ordinance be fully read on three different days.
The Mayor then put the question on the motion to dispense with the three readings, and, upon the roll being called, the vote was:
Ayes: Dian Bleil, Phil McGarr, Abby Koenigs, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan
Nayes: None
The foregoing motion having passed by three-fourths votes of the Council, the Mayor then put the question on the adoption and enactment of the foregoing ordinance and upon the roll being called, the vote was:
Ayes: Dian Bleil, Phil McGarr, Abby Koenigs, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan
Nayes: None
WHEREUPON, the Mayor declared the foregoing ordinance duly enacted on August 12, 2020.
Brent Streck, Mayor
ATTEST:
Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP8-20-2020
City of Mapleton
ORDINANCE NO. 459
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES
OF THE CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA BY AMENDING
SECTION 69.09 – TRUCK PARKING LIMITED
BE IT ENACTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA:
SECTION 1. SECTION AMENDED. Section 69.09 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Mapleton, Iowa, is hereby repealed in its entirety and the following adopted in lieu thereof:
69.09 TRUCK PARKING LIMITED. No person shall park a motor truck, semi-trailer, or other motor vehicle with trailer attached in violation of the following regulations. The provisions of this section shall not apply to pickup, light delivery or panel delivery trucks.
(Code of Iowa, Sec.321.236[1])
1. Business District. Excepting only when such vehicles are actually engaged in the delivery or receiving of merchandise or cargo, no person shall park or leave unattended such vehicle on any street within the business district. When actually receiving or delivering merchandise or cargo such vehicle shall be stopped or parked in a manner that will not interfere with other traffic.
2. Residential Districts. No person shall park or leave unattended any such vehicle with a gross vehicle weight in excess of five tons on any street within an R-1 or R-2 residential district except when such vehicles are actually engaged in the delivery or receiving of merchandise or cargo provided they are parked for only as long as necessary to load or unload and are parked in a manner that will not interfere with other traffic.
3. Noise. No such vehicle shall be left standing or parked upon any street, alley, public or private parking lot or drive of any service station between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. with the engine, auxiliary engine, air compressor, refrigerating equipment or other device in operation giving off audible sounds excepting only the drive of a service station when actually being serviced, and then in no event for more than thirty (30) minutes or except in designated truck parking areas.
4. Designated Parking Areas. Truck parking is allowed in areas designated by the City pursuant to Rules adopted by the City.
SECTION 2. REPEALER. The remainder of Chapter 69 shall remain the same. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.
SECTION 3. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof, not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 4. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
*****
Councilperson Dian Bleil introduced, caused to be read and moved the adoption of the foregoing ordinance.
Councilperson Phil McGarr seconded the motion to adopt the ordinance and moved that the Council dispense with the requirement that the ordinance be fully read on three different days.
The Mayor then put the question on the motion to dispense with the three readings, and, upon the roll being called, the vote was:
Ayes: Dian Bleil, Phil McGarr, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan, Abby Koenigs
Nayes: None
The foregoing motion having passed by three-fourths votes of the Council, the Mayor then put the question on the adoption and enactment of the foregoing ordinance and upon the roll being called, the vote was:
Ayes: Dian Bleil, Phil McGarr, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan, Abby Koenigs
Nayes: None
WHEREUPON, the Mayor declared the foregoing ordinance duly enacted on August 12, 2020.
Brent Streck, Mayor
ATTEST:
Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP8-20-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.