Payroll And Withholdings, Payroll & Withholdings...$62,288.14
Acco Unlimited, Strainer Basket...$36.30
Aflac, Aflac Pre Elec...$594.60
American Public Gas, Assc, 2020 Apga Membership Dues...$453.01
Bankers Trust, Gas...$3,080.00
Barkley Asphalt, Mapleton 2019 Overlay Project...$61,853.26
Bomgaars, Paint Brushes/Starting Fluid/...$213.51
Brown Supply Company, Inc, 8 Stop Signs/Parts For Water...$1,717.04
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage...$5,413.38
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...$7,940.63
Clausen, Jared, Dog Food0-653.64 And Postage...$1,022.43
Clayton Energy, Gas...$4,039.51
Crary Huff Law Firm, Professional Fees...$6,307.50
Culligan Water, Salt For Softener At Airport...$55.00
Dearborn Life Insurance C, Life Insurance...$45.15
Dept Of Natural Resources, 2020 Annual Water Use Fee...$95.00
Dgr Engineering., Water Tower Road August 2019...$2,123.36
Fiesta Foods, Paper Towels/Dawn Dish Soap...$44.27
Fisher-Whiting Library, 2Nd Qtr Contribution...$22,825.00
Gaukel Nevins Westergaard, Recording Fee/Lee Petersen...$70.00
Goslar, Marshall, Food During Water Training...$21.80
Goslar, Sean, Food At Water Training...$19.24
Hach Company, Nitrates And Chlorine For...$318.76
Hamman Construction, Community Center Doors...$4,861.74
Imwca, Workers Comp Insurance...$2,751.86
Iowa League Of Cities, 2019 Budget Workshop/Harlan...$50.00
Iowa Utilities Board, Gas Assessment For Ia Energy...$462.00
Jack’s Uniforms & Equipme, Creech Uniforms...$131.40
Jeffrey L Bruce & Co Llc, July Services Tower Place...$3,755.00
Jessen Auto, Mower Tire Repair And Bolts...$58.02
John Deere Financial, Shop Work For 1020 Mower...$594.38
Mac’s, Fire Rescue Truck...$314.34
Mapleton Bp , Fuel/Gas...$1,562.90
Mapleton Communications, Cable/Telephone/Internet...$491.90
Mapleton Hometown Variety, Pictures Of 321 Main St...$9.28
Mapleton Press, Legals Publishing...$163.41
Mc2, Lamp Sleeve Kit/Uv Parts...$351.87
Meier, Sheryl, Cleaning Supplies For Park/...$58.10
Met, Inc, Waste Water Analysis...$569.00
Metering & Technology, Water Meter Erts...$10,060.41
Midamerican Energy Comp, Mapleton Signs...$6.42
Monona County Recorder, Recording Fee For Corey Price...$44.00
Monona County Sheriff’s, Dispatch...$666.67
New Cooperative Inc, Rye Seed...$30.50
Presto-X, Monthly Service...$54.57
Rick’s Computers , New Police Computer...$1,159.00
Russ Woodward Const, 321 Main St Project...$9,981.00
Shaw, Donnna, 2019 Conference And Hotel Room...$500.22
The Office Stop, Office Supplies...$95.28
Treasurer State Of Iowa, Water Excise Tax...$3,863.35
U. S. Post Office, Postage...$325.00
U.S Bank, Pefa 2019-258271003...$4,015.40
United Healthcare, Health Insurance...$11,255.04
Utility Equipment, 1 1/2X 1” Flange X Meter”...$152.86
Verizon Wireless, Cell Phones...$301.84
Wageworks, Aflac...$100.00
Wesco Corp, Fuses For City Well...$205.44
Ziegler Cat, Parts For Back Hoe...$450.65
Claims Total...$240,029.74
MP11-14-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.