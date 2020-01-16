Payroll & Withholdings, Payroll & Withholdings,$60,721.61
Acco Unlimited, Liquid Chlorinating Solution,$510.55
Aflac, Aflac Pre Elec,$594.60
Bomgaars, Trimmer Line/Breakers/Bolts/,$861.95
Borer States, Quick Patch For Basement Of,$115.62
Brown Supply Company, Inc, Compression Adapter & Stop,$472.74
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage
,$5,413.38
City Of Mapleton, Utilities,$9,640.93
Clausen, Jared, Hotel For K9 Competition,$219.95
Clayton Energy, Gas,$12,736.79
Crary Huff Law Firm, Professional Fees
,$2,088.80
Culligan Water, Airport Softener
,$55.00
Dearborn Life Insurance , C,Life Insurance,$45.15
Dgr Engineering., Water Tower Road 2Nd
,$1,526.23
Document Depot, 15 Ea 64 Gal Bins
,$525.00
Emergency Safety, Gh Armor Shooter Kit Level Iv,$450.00
Eriksen Construction Co, Labor And Materials To Repair,$8,553.27
Feld Fire, 3 Pair Fire Armor Gloves
,$269.48
Fiesta Foods, Ice And Freezer Bags To Ship,$9.57
Goslar, Sean, Fuel For White Snow Plow
,$20.00
Groebner & Associates, 12 Ea Couplings 1/2 C”,$791.73
Horn Memorial Hospital, Drug Testing For Gas System,$27.00
Ia Dept Of Ag & Land, Marshall Goslar Pesticide App,$15.00
Iamu, Gas Metering & Measurement
,$530.00
Imwca, Workers Comp Adjustment
,$1,477.00
Internal Revenue Service, Federal Tax Deposit Penalty,$309.05
Iowa Dept Of Public, Iowa System Invoice,$300.00
Iowa League Of Cities, Brent Streck/Abby Koenigs/Joe,$240.00
Iowa Utilities Board, Gas Assessment Fy 2019,$365.00
Itron, Inc, Maintenance On Handheld/Dock,$1,389.44
Jessen Auto, Tire Repair/Battery/Bearing/,$1,798.75
John Deere Financial, Tires/Spacers/Mulcher Kit/,$820.33
Mac’s, Replace Fuel Pump And Filter
,$780.59
Mapleton Bp , Gas/Fuel,$1,239.02
Mapleton Communications, Internet/Phone/Cable,$491.60
Mapleton Hometown Variety, Batteries
,$5.29
Mapleton Press, 2019 Financial Reports,$381.36
Meier, Sheryl, Cleaning Supplies City Hall/,$83.19
Menards-Sioux City, Ideal Garage Door Locks,$61.04
Midamerican Energy Comp, Mapleton Signs,$6.41
Monona County Iron, Repair Sewer Rods,$33.62
Monona County Recorder, 107 N 6Th St Deed,$134.00
Monona County Sheriff’s, Dispatch,$666.67
New Cooperative Inc, Sprayer Tank Cleaner,$190.96
Novelty Machine & Supply, Inspect And Repair Gearbox,$119.75
Office Elements, Office Supplies,$23.72
Presto-X, Monthly Service,$54.57
Sargent Drilling, Well & Pump Tests Performed,$600.00
Siouxland Lock & Key, Working On Vault Lock And,$713.00
The Office Stop, Garbage Bags
,$325.23
Treasurer State Of Iowa, Water Excise Tax,$4,015.58
U. S. Post Office, Postage For Bills
,$414.52
United Healthcare, Health Insurance
,$11,255.04
Utility Equipment 317, Saddle 6X1””
,$189.31
Verizon Wireless , Cell Phone,,$302.00
Wageworks, Aflac,$100.00
Wesco Corp, Wire For Load Control Switch,$140.73
Claims Total,$135,221.12
