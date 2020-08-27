NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS, PROPOSED FORM OF CONTRACT AND ESTIMATE OF COST FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF MAPLE RIVER LEVEE REPAIR, AND WORK INCIDENTAL THERETO, IN AND FOR THE CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA, AND TAKING OF BIDS FOR SUCH CONSTRUCTION.
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Mapleton, in Monona County, Iowa, will meet at the City Offices, in said City, on the 9th day of September , 2020, at 5:30 o’clock P.M., at which time and place a hearing will be held on the proposed plans and specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the construction of Maple River Levee Repair in and for said City.
At the said hearing, the City Council will consider the plans and specifications, proposed form of contract and the estimate of cost for Maple River Levee Repair, the same now being on file in the office of the City Clerk, reference to which is made for a more detailed and complete description of the proposed work, and at the said time and place, the City Council will also receive and consider any objection to said plans, specifications and form of contract or cost of the project made by any interested party.
This notice is given by order of the City Council of the City of Mapleton, Iowa.
CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA
By /s/ Brent Streck, Mayor
MP8-27-2020
