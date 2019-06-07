The City Council of Mapleton, Iowa, met in special, open session on May 29, 2019, at City Hall. Mayor Donna Shaw called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m. Roll call was taken with the following members present: Mayor Shaw, Tom McNamara, Dr. Curtis Hesse, Phil McGarr, Dian Bleil and Benita Uhl. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Phil McGarr, to approve the agenda. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to direct the city clerk to publish notice of public hearing regarding the property at 613 Sioux Street intentions of being sold to MCDC and set the public hearing date as June 12, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Tom McNamara to direct city attorney to prepare a purchase agreement between MCDC and the City of Mapleton regarding the property at 613 Sioux Street to include demolition of the current house and building of a Housing 360 Model home that will be suitable for living within one year. Ayes: All. Motion carried. Liability insurance will need to be obtained by the parties involved.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Phil McGarr to approve the outdoor service liquor license for Iron Mike’s Bar for June 2-3, 2019 with service area on Main Street between 4th and 5th Streets. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Dian Bleil to adjourn the meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried and meeting adjourned at 6:42 p.m.
Donna Shaw, Mayor
Attest: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
