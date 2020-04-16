City of Mapleton Minutes - Regular Council Meeting
April 7, 2020
The regular meeting of the city council was held on April 7, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Roll call was taken with the following members present, Mayor Brent Streck, Diane Bleil, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan, Abby Koenigs, and Phil McGarr. Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Abby Koenigs and Mike Schmiedt attended by “GoToMeeting”.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Dian Bleil to approve the order of the agenda. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve the minutes from the previous meetings. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Mayor Streck announced this was the time for the public hearing regarding the 2020 Street Overlay Project. Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to open the public hearing regarding the 2020 Street Overlay Project. Ayes: All. Motion carried. There were no comments received at City Hall. Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to close the public hearing regarding the 2020 Street Overlay Project. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Three bids had been received for the 2020 Street Overlay Project that were opened at this time. Henningsen Construction - $455,866.88; Barkley Asphalt - $262,752.00; Knife River - $272,872.18. The bids were e-mailed to DGR’s Bryan Wells during the meeting who was joining the meeting by “GoToMeeting”. He will review the bids and make a recommendation before the meeting adjourns.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second Joe Hogan to approve renewal of Jubilee liquor license. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr, to approve hiring Chris Ehlers for the summer mowing. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Joe Hogan to accept the bid from Scott Schmidt for $12,000.00 to mow and trim the cemetery, using their own mowers. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Dian Bleil to approve Ordinance 454 regarding Budget Preparation Changes. Ayes: Abby Koenigs, Elizabeth Else, Dian Bleil, Joe Hogan and Phil McGarr. Motion carried. Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Phil McGarr to waive the second and third readings and adoption of Ordinance 454 regarding Budget Preparation Changes. Ayes: Phil McGarr, Elizabeth Else, Dian Bleil, Joe Hogan and Abby Koenigs. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve Ordinance 455 regarding Conflict of Interest. Ayes: Phil McGarr, Joe Hogan, Dian Bleil, Abby Koenigs and Elizabeth Else. Motion carried. Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Dian Bleil to approve waiving the 2nd and 3rd readings and adoption of Ordinance 455. Ayes: Abby Koenigs, Elizabeth Else, Dian Bleil, Joe Hogan and Phil McGarr. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve passage of Ordinance 456 to amend the garbage rates. Ayes: Dian Bleil, Joe Hogan, Abby Koenigs, Elizabeth Else and Phil McGarr. Motion carried. Motion by Elizabeth Else, second by Joe Hogan to approve waiving the 2nd and 3rd reading and adoption of Ordinance 456 amending the garbage rates. Ayes: Phil McGarr, Abby Koenigs, Elizabeth Else, Dian Bleil and Joe Hogan. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Elizabeth Else to award the 2020 Overlay Project to Barkley Asphalt as the low bid of $262,752.00. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to advertise for a certified police officer. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Elizabeth Else to approve office employees to access their computers from home if they are required to be home or the situation arises in an emergency that they are not able or allowed to enter the city buildings. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Joe Hogan to approve Resolution 2020-12 approving the airport DBE program including FAA requirements. Ayes: Abby Koenigs, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan, Dian Bleil and Phil McGarr. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Joe Hogan to approve advertising for bids for the airport lighting program. Ayes: All. Motion carried. With the national covid crisis and proclamations signed by the President the planned 10% match that was required from the City has been removed. Therefore the project will be 100% funded through the grant.
Motion by Elizabeth Else, second by Dian Bleil to approve the purchase of a steel enclosure and control at $3,843.85; pump and motor at an approximate cost of $5,600.00. These items could be delayed delivery for 10 weeks. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to proceed with the FEMA project of repairing two areas of the river dike that were damaged in last year’s flooding. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Dian Bleil to approve the bid from Nielsen Electric for $3,550.00 to replace electric components at the new well house. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Joe Hogan to approve payment of the bills to include Feld Fire if it is appropriate for the city to pay. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Joe Hogan to adjourn the meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried and meeting adjourned at 7:00 p.m.
Brent Streck, Mayor
Attest: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP4-16-20
City of Mapleton
ORDINANCE NO. 454
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA, BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO OPERATING BUDGET PREPARATION
Be It Enacted by the City Council of the City of Mapleton, Iowa:
SECTION 1. SECTION MODIFIED. Section 7.05 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Mapleton, Iowa, is repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:
7.05 OPERATING BUDGET PREPARATION. The annual operating budget of the City shall be prepared in accordance with the following:
1. Proposal Prepared. The finance officer is responsible for preparation of the annual budget detail, for review by the Mayor and Council and adoption by the Council in accordance with directives of the Mayor and Council.
2. Boards and Commissions. All boards, commissions, and other administrative agencies of the City that are authorized to prepare and administer budgets must submit their budget proposals to the finance officer for inclusion in the proposed City budget at such time and in such form as required by the Council.
3. Submission to Council. The finance officer shall submit the completed budget proposal to the Council each year at such time as directed by the Council.
4. Resolution Establishing Maximum Property Tax Dollars. The Council shall adopt a resolution establishing the total maximum property tax dollars that may be certified for levy that includes taxes for City government purposes under Code of Iowa Section 384.1, for the City’s trust and agency fund under Code of Iowa Section 384.6, Subsection 1, for the City’s emergency fund under Code of Iowa Section 384.8, and for the levies authorized under Code of Iowa Section 384.12, Subsections 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, and 21, but excluding additions approved at election under Code of Iowa Section 384.12, Subsection 19.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 384.15A)
A. The Council shall set a time and place for a public hearing on the resolution before the date for adoption of the resolution and shall publish notice of the hearing not less than 10 nor more than 20 days prior to the hearing in a newspaper published at least once weekly and having general circulation in the City.
B. If the City has an internet site, the notice shall also be posted and clearly identified on the City’s internet site for public viewing beginning on the date of the newspaper publication or public posting, as applicable. Additionally, if the City maintains a social media account on one or more social media applications, the public hearing notice or an electronic link to the public hearing notice shall be posted on each such account on the same day as the publication of the notice. All of the following shall be included in the notice:
(1) The sum of the current fiscal year’s actual property taxes certified for levy under the levies specified in this subsection and the current fiscal year’s combined property tax levy rate for such amount that is applicable to taxable property in the City other than property used and assessed for agricultural or horticultural purposes.
(2) The effective tax rate calculated using the sum of the current fiscal year’s actual property taxes certified for levy under the levies specified in this subsection, applicable to taxable property in the City other than property used and assessed for agricultural or horticultural purposes.
(3) The sum of the proposed maximum property tax dollars that may be certified for levy for the budget year under the levies specified in this subsection and the proposed combined property tax levy rate for such amount applicable to taxable property in the City other than property used and assessed for agricultural or horticultural purposes.
(4) If the proposed maximum property tax dollars specified under Subparagraph (3) exceed the current fiscal year’s actual property tax dollars certified for levy specified in Subparagraph (1), a statement of the major reasons for the increase.
Proof of publication shall be filed with and preserved by the County Auditor. The Department of Management shall prescribe the form for the public hearing notice for cities and the form for the resolution to be adopted by the Council under Paragraph C of this subsection.
C. At the public hearing, the Council shall receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of the City. After all objections have been received and considered, the Council may decrease, but not increase, the proposed maximum property tax dollar amount for inclusion in the resolution and shall adopt the resolution and file the resolution with the County Auditor as required under Code of Iowa Section 384.16, Subsection 3.
D. If the sum of the maximum property tax dollars for the budget year specified in the resolution under the levies specified in this subsection exceeds 102 percent of the sum of the current fiscal year’s actual property taxes certified for levy under the levies specified in this subsection, the Council shall be required to adopt the resolution by a two-thirds majority of the membership of the Council.
E. If the City has an internet site, in addition to filing the resolution with the Auditor under Code of Iowa Section 384.16, Subsection 3, the adopted resolution shall be posted and clearly identified on the City’s internet site for public viewing within 10 days of approval by the Council. The posted resolution for a budget year shall continue to be accessible for public viewing on the internet site along with resolutions posted for all subsequent budget years.
5. Council Review. The Council shall review the proposed budget and may make any adjustments it deems appropriate in the budget before accepting such proposal for publication, hearing, and final adoption.
6. Notice of Hearing. Following, and not until adoption of the resolution required under Subsection 4 of this section, the Council shall set a time and place for public hearing on the budget to be held before March 31 and shall publish notice of the hearing not less than 10 nor more than 20 days before the hearing. A summary of the proposed budget and a description of the procedure for protesting the City budget under Section 384.19 of the Code of Iowa, in the form prescribed by the Director of the Department of Management, shall be included in the notice. Proof of publication of the notice under this subsection and a copy of the resolution adopted under Subsection 4 of this section must be filed with the County Auditor.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 384.16[3])
7. Copies of Budget on File. Not less than 20 days before the date that the budget must be certified to the County Auditor and not less than 10 days before the public hearing, the Clerk shall make available a sufficient number of copies of the detailed budget to meet the requests of taxpayers and organizations, and have them available for distribution at the offices of the Mayor and Clerk and at the City library.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 384.16[2])
8. Adoption and Certification. After the hearing, the Council shall adopt, by resolution, a budget for at least the next fiscal year and the Clerk shall certify the necessary tax levy for the next fiscal year to the County Auditor and the County Board of Supervisors. The tax levy certified may be less than, but not more than, the amount estimated in the proposed budget submitted at the final hearing or the applicable amount specified in the resolution adopted under Subsection 4 of this section. Two copies each of the detailed budget as adopted and of the tax certificate must be transmitted to the County Auditor.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 384.16[5])
SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 3. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Dian Bleil to approve the first reading of the foregoing ordinance.
Ayes: Abby Koenigs, Elizabeth Else, Dian Bleil, Joe Hogan, Phil McGarr.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Phil McGarr to waive the second and third reading and adopt the foregoing ordinance.
Ayes: Phil McGarr, Elizabeth Else, Dian Bleil, Joe Hogan, Abby Koenigs.
Passed by the Council on the 7th day of April, 2020, and approved this 7th day of April, 2020.
Mayor
ATTEST:
City Clerk
I certify that the foregoing was published as Ordinance No.454 on the 16th day of April, 2020.
City Clerk
MP4-16-20
City of Mapleton
ORDINANCE NO. 455
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA, BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO CONFLICT OF INTEREST
Be It Enacted by the City Council of the City of Mapleton, Iowa:
SECTION 1. SUBSECTIONS MODIFIED. Subsections 10, 11 and 12 of Section 5.07 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Mapleton, Iowa, are repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:
10. Cumulative Purchases. Contracts not otherwise permitted by this section, for the purchase of goods or services that benefit a City officer or employee, if the purchases benefiting that officer or employee do not exceed a cumulative total purchase price of $6,000.00 in a fiscal year.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 362.5[3j])
11. Franchise Agreements. Franchise agreements between the City and a utility and contracts entered into by the City for the provision of essential City utility services.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 362.5[3k])
12. Third Party Contracts. A contract that is a bond, note or other obligation of the City and the contract is not acquired directly from the City but is acquired in a transaction with a third party who may or may not be the original underwriter, purchaser, or obligee of the contract.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 362.5[3l])
SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 3. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve the first reading of the foregoing ordinance.
Ayes: Abby Koenigs, Elizabeth Else, Dian Bleil, Joe Hogan, Phil McGarr.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Phil Dian Bleil to waive the second and third reading and adopt the foregoing ordinance.
Ayes: Phil McGarr, Elizabeth Else, Dian Bleil, Joe Hogan, Abby Koenigs.
Passed by the Council on the 7th day of April, 2020, and approved this 7th day of April, 2020.
Mayor
ATTEST:
City Clerk
I certify that the foregoing was published as Ordinance No.455 on the 16th day of April, 2020.
City Clerk
MP4-16-20
City of Mapleton
ORDINANCE NO. 456
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES
OF THE CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA, BY AMENDING
SECTION 106.08(1) ENTITLED COLLECTION FEES
BE IT ENACTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA:
SECTION 1. SECTION AMENDED. Section 106.08(1) of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Mapleton, Iowa, is hereby repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:
As of May 1, 2020
1. Fees. The fees for solid waste collection and disposal service, used or available, for each residential premises and for each dwelling unit of multiple-family dwelling are $9.31 plus $2.85 landfill charges and $1.50 City retainage for a total of $13.66 per month for the use of a 65-gallon container and $9.31 plus $4.75 landfill charges and $1.50 City retainage for a total of $15.56 per month for the use of a 95-gallon container. A fifty-cent ($.50) delinquent charge shall be assessed if the bill is not paid by the due date.
As of July 1, 2020
2. Fees. The fees for solid waste collection and disposal service, used or available, for each residential premises and for each dwelling unit of multiple-family dwelling are $9.51 plus $2.85 landfill charges and $1.50 City retainage for a total of $13.86 per month for the use of a 65-gallon container and $9.51 plus $4.75 landfill charges and $1.50 City retainage for a total of $15.76 per month for the use of a 95-gallon container. A fifty-cent ($.50) delinquent charge shall be assessed if the bill is not paid by the due date.
As of October 1, 2020
3. Fees. The fees for solid waste collection and disposal service, used or available, for each residential premises and for each dwelling unit of multiple-family dwelling are $9.51 plus $3.22 landfill charges and $1.50 City retainage for a total of $14.23 per month for the use of a 65-gallon container and $9.51 plus $5.37 landfill charges and $1.50 City retainage for a total of $16.38 per month for the use of a 95-gallon container. A fifty-cent ($.50) delinquent charge shall be assessed if the bill is not paid by the due date.
SECTION 2. REPEALER. The remainder of Chapter 106 shall remain the same. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.
SECTION 3. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof, not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 4. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
*****
Councilperson Dian Bleil moved to consider for the first read the foregoing proposed ordinance.
Councilperson Phil McGarr seconded the motion to consider the ordinance on the first reading, and upon roll being called, the vote was:
Ayes: Abby Koenigs, Dian Bleil, Phil McGarr, Joe Hogan, Elizabeth Else
Absent:None
Nayes: None
WHEREUPON, the Mayor declared the foregoing ordinance to be passed on its first reading on April 7, 2020.
*****
Councilperson Elizabeth Else moved to waive the second and third reading and adopt the foregoing proposed ordinance.
Councilperson Joe Hogan seconded the motion to waive the second and third reading and adopt the ordinance, and upon roll being called, the vote was:
Ayes: Abby Koenigs, Dian Bleil, Phil McGarr, Joe Hogan, Elizabeth Else
Absent: None
Nayes: None
WHEREUPON, the Mayor declared the foregoing ordinance to be passed and adopted on April 7, 2020.
Brent Streck, Mayor
ATTEST:
Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP4-16-20
